When you know what you’re looking for, the tree-of-heaven is hard-to-miss.
So says North County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area
(CISMA) Technician Zach Peklo.
He’d know — he’s the one who spotted the only known stand of the species in Wexford County.
The vaguely tropical-looking woody plant is believed to have been brought to an old homestead in Colfax Township for landscaping some years ago.
Crushed up, the Tree of Heaven leaves smell like peanut butter, Peklo told the Cadillac News last Thursday.
Peklo spotted it growing by the side of the road and arranged to have the plant treated, hoping to prevent further spread.
Tree-of-heaven is an invasive species, just as garlic mustard, autumn olive and purple loosetrife are invasive; though tree-of-heaven and autumn olive are specifically known as woody invasives.
“It was a bummer to see here,‘ Vicki Sawicki, program coordinator for North Country CISMA, said about tree-of-heaven. “Hopefully, we got it dead.‘
Sawicki said the invasive plant is “everywhere‘ in Manistee and Ludington.
People there will have it in their yard, try to chop it down, and the seeds will scatter, taking over your yard.
Your whole yard won’t be grass anymore — it’ll be little tree-of-heaven seedlings.
Peklo and another North Country CISMA technician were treating the plants last week thanks to a $40,000 grant from the U.S. Forest Service, which itself gets Great Lakes Restoration funding.
The grant, which was awarded this spring, allows the CISMA to treat roadside areas to prevent invasive plants from spreading into natural areas, said Vicki Sawicki, program coordinator for North Country CISMA.
Invasive species follow humans.
The plants grow along roadways, trails, rivers, and streams.
“Any place where humans move, that’s where it comes in,‘ Sawicki said.
Road commissions are important partners in spotting and treating invasive species, Sawicki said, praising the Wexford County Road Commission for their role.
“They are so great about caring about invasive species along the roadside,‘ she said.
Invasive species treatments took a hit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Country CISMA was shut down for three months because their spending was frozen due to an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“A lot of CISMAs kind of went into hibernation,‘ Sawicki said.
The money freed up at the end of July, but only the base funding — another $300,000 in project funding is still frozen, Sawicki said. That means a smaller, two-man “strike‘ team is chasing down and treating invasive plants within the CISMA district (Mason, Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties).
“We hit the ground running,‘ Sawicki said. Still, “it’s a stunted season, for sure.‘
The CISMA also knows where next year’s money is coming from.
Two big project grants were released and the funds should arrive mid-September. Though that will be too late to do much this year, “it will allow us to be funded next year,‘ Sawicki said.
The spending freeze earlier this year meant the CISMA lost out on the opportunity to treat spring plants.
“We might lose the progress we’ve made with fighting garlic mustard,‘ Sawicki said. “Normally we would pull anything that would flower and seed.‘
But without funding to put people on the job, the garlic mustard seeds dropped, adding a year or two to the fight, Sawicki speculated.
The Mesick School Forest is the biggest garlic mustard infestation in the county.
However, garlic mustard can be treated post-frost when other, native plants have died back. If crews can treat garlic mustard post-frost this fall, that will spare native plants from getting hit with herbicide.
In fact, fall can be a good time to track down and eradicate some invasive plants.
According to WoodyInvasives.org, “late fall may be the best time to take action. When most native trees and shrubs have lost their colorful leaves, invasive species like buckthorn and honeysuckle tend to remain green longer.‘ That means they can be easier to spot.
The Woody Invasives website was developed by Woody Invasives of the Great Lakes Collaborative, which is itself a project of the Midwest Invasive Plant Network.
“We developed the WIGL Collaborative website to help people learn to identify the woody invasive plants around them and to feel empowered to start controlling them on their properties or in their favorite green places,‘ said Clair Ryan, coordinator of the Midwest Invasive Plant Network, the organization leading the effort.
You can use the website as an encyclopedia about woody invasive plants; non-native shrubs, trees and woody vines.
Tree-of-heaven, the plant Peklo was working to tame in Wexford County, for example, is described by the website as “a large deciduous tree, generally 40-60’ tall at maturity.‘ The plant “often forms single-species colonies that block light from desirable native species‘ and is a prodigious producer of seeds. Moreover, the spotted lanternfly, which is itself an invasive insect from Asia, uses tree-of-heaven as a food source.
