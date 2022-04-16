This is it: Last weekend before income tax deadline is here

For those who have yet to file their income taxes with either the State of Michigan or the IRS, time is running out, but you still can make the deadline.
Taxpayers who have not yet filed their state income tax returns are urged to take advantage of the last weekend before the Monday, April 18, deadline to ensure accuracy, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
“This weekend is a great opportunity for taxpayers to set aside time to file their returns who haven’t done so already,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “With the deadline rapidly approaching, e-filing is an excellent option for taxpayers. It’s fast, safe and secure, enabling returns to be filed conveniently and accurately.”
Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure, according to the Michigan Treasury. Last year, more than 4.8 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 88% of state income tax filers.
Individuals who e-file typically receive their refunds approximately two weeks after receiving confirmation that the tax return was accepted by the state, according to Michigan Treasury. Taxpayers also can pay their outstanding tax balance by check, money order, eCheck, debit or credit card.
Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file a return beyond the April 18 deadline can request an extension to Oct. 18, 2022. Taxpayers requesting additional time to file should estimate their tax liability and pay any taxes owed by April 18, 2022, to avoid additional interest and penalties.
As for the IRS, the message to taxpayers is similar.
The IRS said taxpayers who electronically prepare and file online will likely have fewer mistakes on their tax returns. Electronic filing options like IRS Free File or commercial tax software do the math, flag common errors and ask for missing information. Taxpayers with income over $73,000 and those who are comfortable completing their tax returns may choose to use IRS Free File Fillable Forms.
People who need to reconcile advance child tax credit payments or claim the recovery rebate credit will need additional information about 2021 payments to file an accurate tax return and avoid a processing delay, according to the IRS.
These individuals must have the total amounts of advance child tax credit payments to receive the remainder of their child tax credit and the IRS said the amount of their third-round Economic Impact Payment to claim a recovery rebate credit.
The IRS also said taxpayers should check their online account or review Letter 6419, 2021 Total Advance Child Tax Credit Payments, and Letter 6475, the 2021 Economic Impact Payment, for their total payment amounts.
This will help taxpayers file an accurate return, according to the IRS. Married spouses who received joint payments will need to log in to their online account or review their letter for their portion of the total payment. If filing a 2021 return as married filing jointly, the IRS said they should add the payments together to provide the total amount.
Finally, the IRS said taxpayers have until the April deadline to request an extension to file until Oct. 17. This is not an extension of time to pay, however, and the IRS said taxpayers must estimate their tax liability and pay as much as they can by April 18 to avoid possible penalties and interest.
When it comes to the refund, the IRS said taxpayers can check on their refund by using Where’s My Refund? on IRS.gov or download the IRS2Go mobile app and get the most up-to-date information. Taxpayers can go to IRS.gov to pay their balance using IRS Direct Pay or another payment option. The IRS also has options for taxpayers who owe taxes but cannot afford to pay.
Taxpayers with questions about their state income taxes are encouraged to use Treasury eServices. The online platform enables taxpayers to ask state income tax-related questions when convenient and avoids the extended wait times for calls this time of year. To get started with Treasury eServices, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax and click on “Access eServices.”
For more information about e-filing in Michigan, go to www.mifastfile.org.
IRS tax help is available 24 hours a day on IRS.gov. Whether filing a tax return, requesting an extension, or making a payment, the IRS website has answers to most tax questions and can help people avoid having to call the IRS.
