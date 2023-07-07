CADILLAC — There’s no question about it, this summer has been dry.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Harold Dippman said June, in particular, experienced far less rainfall than it does during a typical year: just half an inch fell, which is about two and a half inches below normal.
NWS records dating back to 1909 indicate that this June ranks among the top 10 driest ever — coming in at ninth place.
Fortunately for farmers and people who don’t want their lawns to dry up, there has been some rainfall so far in July, which has helped to green things up a bit.
No such luck, however, for people living during the driest June ever recorded in Cadillac history — 1921 — when relief didn’t come until mid-July.
The period came to be known as the “nine-weeks’ drought,” as reported by the Cadillac Evening News.
Constant forest fires throughout the region, dead crops, road deterioration, record water usage and eventually an “ice famine” were among the effects of the drought, which began in April.
From April 27 to June 27, Cadillac received only half an inch of water, and by mid-June, farmers were starting to panic.
“The light soils of this region are so dry in some sections of the county that corn has not sprouted,” reads an article that printed on June 21. “Most crops will be failures if relief does not come at once. Hay is in terrible shape, with pastures burned up by the scorching temperatures and lack of rain for such a long spell. Should rain not save the corn for a little silage this winter many farmers will be hard put.”
Tourists and local sportsmen complained of poor fishing owing to the absence of rain.
“Streams are clear as crystal and the wary trout are hard to get these days,” the Cadillac Evening News reported. “The lakes are so low that the stench of dead fish and decaying vegetable matter around the shores is quite noticeable.”
Wildfires lasted for days and weeks at a time, including one in Cadillac.
“Cadillac has had an experience with a fire in the park near Kenwood last week which is typical,” the Cadillac Evening News reported on June 21. “A week ago Monday Fire Chief Maxwell and City Manager Johnston thought they had extinguished it. They had to go up again last Tuesday and Thursday they were sure they had it out. There was no sign of it Friday, Saturday and Sunday but it broke out again Monday, smoldering along in old logs under the ground, owing to the exceedingly dry condition of the soil.
“About 150 square feet have been burned over some 40 roads from the Lake Shore Boulevard. When a fire burns now it burns clean. Even the roots of the grasses go, as everything is dry as tinder, with no moisture in the ground. All humus is destroyed by the brush fires.”
It was reported that Wexford County was in a particularly bad geographic position for fires, in part because there were no federal watch towers in the area, and because there was no organized fire fighting force in Osceola or Lake counties, where some of the largest forest fires originated.
“The bad fire Cherry Grove had in this county also came across the county line,” the Cadillac Evening News reported in late June. This fire lasted for three weeks and covered about 1,000 acres of Canfield slashings ... the flames standing several feet high in the marsh.”
On June 25, it was reported that half of Slagle Township was on fire, and practically all residents of the southwestern part of the county were fighting the flames under direction of the federal fire wardens.
Railroad engines were blamed for causing large grass fires throughout the region. Another theory for the origin of some fires was that the sun shined so intensely on broken bottles that is served as a burning glass, focusing the sun’s rays on the dead grass and causing spontaneous combustion.
A number of homes and barns were destroyed during this time, despite the efforts of dozens of volunteers and neighbors who attempted to work together to quell the fires.
At the beginning of July, Cadillac was enveloped in a cloud of smoke from the fire that burned over a large area of dry grass and underbrush east of the city.
The fire started near the Clam River and worked southwest. Several men were fighting the flames but the fire-line was so extensive that little headway was made. Plows were procured and several furrows were turned to head off the fire and to keep the flames from spreading to farm buildings and crops.
There was some light rain in early July but as county agricultural agent William Johnston noted, it did little to reverse the effects of the drought.
At that point, the hay crop was virtually ruined, scarcely a third of an average crop being mown in the county. Pastures also were destroyed, with a consequent reduction of dairy cream, both in quantity and lowered test. Many acres of potato seed dried up and rotted in the hot stands, while the acreage was curtailed because land could not be plowed and fitted due to many refraining from planting, hoping from day to day that it would rain.
The dry spell was as hard on roads as crops, as lack of moisture led to the disintegration of gravel highways.
“The dust has blown away leaving the heavy gravel in the roadbed stricken up in the ruts and patrolmen have had a difficult time this season, which has been the worst in years ... The roads are like powder and each automobile raises some of the surface which is immediately blown away,” the Cadillac Evening News reported.
In addition to the effect the drought had on crops and roads, residents of the city dealt with damage to their lawns and gardens.
According to a story that ran on June 20: “Rain never was needed so badly in the history of the city, say the older residents. A prolonged drought such as being experienced at this time is particularly harmful to the lawns and gardens of this city as Cadillac’s soil is largely sandy and does not hold moisture ... Many lawns will have to be entirely seeded anew, as the grass has been burned up, roots and all.”
In an effort to reduce maximum rates of water pumpage, Consumers Power Co. raised their ban on sprinkling hours, although this didn’t have the intended effect, as rates were as high as ever during the customary sprinkling hours, the only difference in the day’s performance being an abnormally large amount of water used during other hours.
On June 23, it was reported that all Cadillac records for water consumption were broken. Consumers Power Co. pumped 4.1 million gallons from midnight to midnight, beating a previous record set a day earlier.
Due to abuses of the privilege, including residents not shutting off their water when it was needed to fight fires, Consumers soon reimposed the ban.
“The experiment was a failure as far as spreading out the use of water,” said Manager S.W. Webb, “as we had to pump at the same rate for about 24 hours a day ... The excessive pumpage is a problem which eventually must be solved in some permanent fashion by Cadillac.”
Ice shortages eventually became a concern in the area, even as rains ended the nine weeks’ drought.
“The present warm spell has resulted in one of the ice dealers giving up some of his residence district customers to care for downtown business places,” the Cadillac Evening News reported on July 6. “The larger ice concern says it can not supply all domestic users and the result is in doubt. The past winter was an exceedingly open one but considerable ice was stored when it finally formed. The summer season is proving as exceptional a one, however, and an ice famine may develop if there is not some relief from the extremely oppressive heat wave.”
