This time of year bears start to emerge from winter slumber

Remove food sources like bird feeders to avoid conflicts with black bears. While things haven’t really started to warm up, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is again reminding people that bears will emerge from their winter dens or already have and encounters are more likely this time of year as they search for easy meals.

