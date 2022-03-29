This time of year bears start to emerge from winter slumber

CADILLAC — There may still be a blanket of snow, but spring is here, which means bears are starting to wake up from their long winter naps.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said bear observations and encounters are more likely to occur during the spring and summer months, especially while bears forage for food. Most wild animals are generally fearful of humans and will leave if they are aware of your presence, but the DNR said if a person encounters a bear in their yard or on a trail, there are several things they should do.
First, the DNR said to remain calm and be bear S.M.A.R.T:
• Stand your ground and do not run or play dead.
• Make loud noises and back away slowly.
• Always provide a clear and unobstructed escape route for the bear.
• Rarely do bears attack, but if they do, fight back.
• Treat bears with respect and observe them from a distance.
DNR Wildlife Biologist Vern Richardson said he had his first call about bears in the area last week and saw some bear tracks in the snow the week before. With that in mind, Richardson said it is safe to say some bears are out, but with the recent cold weather they also likely haven’t been venturing out too far from their dens.
“Over the next two or three weeks I anticipate them all to be out, barring something crazy happening,” he said. “Bears aren’t true hibernators. They will move out when they can. If it is cold, they won’t go out far from the den. As it warms, they will go out more or abandon their dens entirely for the year.”
Richardson also said if a bear finds a good food source, they won’t care what the weather is like and will just keep going back to get the food. While many things have changed in the human world during the past two years, Richardson said things remain mostly the same in the bear world. The biggest contributor to human and bear encounters this time of year are food sources and most likely bird feeders.
The DNR said there are ways to reduce the risk of bear encounters by removing food sources from your yard or by enjoying the outdoors responsibly in areas where bears are found. Despite the abundance of natural food available in the spring and summer, human-provided food sources are often an easy meal for these opportunistic feeders, according to the DNR.
Many of the annually reported bear conflicts are from urban and residential communities in northern Michigan, where there are numerous homes with bird feeders and accessible garbage cans or pet foods.
Additionally, chickens, apiaries (beehives) and other small livestock can attract the attention of a bear. To keep coops and beehives secured, install an electric fence or store them in an enclosed area.
Richardson also said sows with young of the year cubs will be the last bears to leave their dens, but even those animals will be mostly out by the end of April. He also said over the past few years, he has seen a reduction in the number of nuisance bear calls. The increase in bear licenses may be playing a role in that reduction, but he said he also can’t say it is the only contributing factor in that reduction.
“All it takes is one bear to cause a problem. The food sources are the key to keeping the trend we are seeing,” he said.
To learn more about Michigan bear management this spring or other wildlife in the state, visit Michigan.gov/Wildlife.
