This weekend's cold temps could last into next week

CADILLAC — It won't break any records, but it'll be the coldest we've seen in about a year.
Thursday night's snowfall was just the start; it's gonna be cold into next week.
When the Cadillac News spoke on Thursday afternoon with National Weather Service meteorologist Sabrina Jauernic, she said most of the weekend's snowfall was expected Thursday night, with some snow continuing to fall Friday morning; four to six inches were expected on Thursday with another inch or two coming Friday morning.
Saturday and Sunday are still up in the air, Jauernic said.
"We'll likely see a little bit more snow each of those days, potentially a couple more inches each day," Jauernic said, adding that it's likely to be fluffier lake effect snow.
But while the snow might not fall as quickly over the weekend, the same can't be said for temperatures.
They'll be dropping over the next few days.
Thursday night's temperatures were forecasted to be around 15 or 16 degrees, and that's without wind chill.
"Then they really drop Friday night into the single digits, around six or seven (degrees)," Jauernic said.
And they'll keep dropping.
"Saturday and Sunday, the nighttime lows are even colder, probably close to zero both of those nights," Jauernic said.
The snow and cold are moving in with a low-pressure system from the Iowa and Wisconsin border.
"We have a really strong front that's coming through," Jauernic said.
Temperatures are expected to remain well below normal into the middle of or late next week.
Normal highs for early February are "probably in the upper 20s," Jauernic said. "But right now we have forecasted highs in the upper teens throughout much of the week."
"It's probably 10 to 15 degrees colder than normal for early February," Jauernic said of the forecast.
It'll be the coldest spell we've had in the Cadillac area this winter, and the coldest it's been since last February, Jauernic noted.
"(It's) still definitely not even close to record territory," she said. "In the negative-mid-20s is Cadillac's record lows for this time of year."
In describing the cold blast coming to the Central states, Accuweather said on Thursday, "it will turn cold enough to pose dangers to Americans spending time outdoors."
The state of Michigan also issued a warning on Thursday.
“Travel may be extremely dangerous during periods of heavy snowfall and gusting winds over the next two days,‘ said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD). “If planned travel is non-essential, you are encouraged to postpone it and stay home. Fewer vehicles on the roadways help snowplows clear roads more quickly and safely.‘
To stay safe during a winter storm, the state offered the following tips:
- Stay indoors if possible. If you must go outside, wear protective gear, such as hats, mittens, gloves, scarf and a warm coat.
- Avoid overexertion when shoveling heavy snow, pushing a car, or walking in deep snow. Take breaks frequently.
- Watch for signs of frostbite, which include loss of feeling or pale appearance of fingers, toes or face.
- Watch for signs of hypothermia, which include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, drowsiness and exhaustion.
- Understand the hazards of wind chill. As wind speed increases, heat is carried away from a person's body more rapidly and could lead to severe hypothermia.
- Remove clothing if it gets damp or wet. Wet clothing can make you more prone to hypothermia.
- Check heating units. Poorly operating or damaged heating units can release carbon monoxide gas. Test carbon monoxide detectors for proper operation and battery life.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who are at risk and may need additional assistance.
- Minimize travel. If travel is necessary, keep a full tank of gas and an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle. Put warm clothing, such as gloves, blankets and hats, in your kit in case you become stranded. If you do become stranded or stuck, stay inside your vehicle and wait for help.
