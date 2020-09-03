This year's Cadillac Craft Beer Fest canceled due to COVID complications

CADILLAC — Complications associated with COVID-19 have prompted organizers to cancel this year's Cadillac Craft Beer Festival, which was supposed to have been held later this month.
"The 10th year was awesome so going into the 11th year we knew we had some challenges to figure out due to COVID," reads a press release issued Wednesday by Joy VanDrie, co-chair of the festival. "The more we discussed the event the more challenges and questions we had, while the restrictions kept changing. We’ve decided to cancel it this year and offer a Sept. 26, 3 p.m., virtual toast for our patrons to celebrate the greatness of the craft beverage industry wherever they are, with friends and their favorite tunes. We hope to see some make use of the new designated Social District the City has created as well."
The press release lists a number of factors that were taken into consideration when organizers made the decision to cancel. Those factors are listed as follows:
• Mantiaining social distancing "became impossible" for an event attracting 1,200-1,500 people within an enclosed 600 by 800 square foot area along with 14-16 beverage vendor tents, 2-3 food tents, a music tent, games and an entrance tent.
• Event costs increased for insurance, PPE and additional security. While also not knowing how many would purchase tickets early or wait until the day of the event. Since 75% of ticket sales in the past have been in the 4-5 days leading into the event, organizers worried about the potential of losing money if people didn’t show.
• Organizers had to look at the 120 volunteers they rely on to pour the beverages and set things up, wondering how they were going to fare on their commitment and how the would cover last-minute changes. Also, social distancing of the volunteers while pouring, shift changes and general orientation for the event.
• As part of (the ticket price), attendees are given a commemorative glass to use during the event. Current protocols would not allow reusable glasses, so the festival would need to switch to a plastic disposable cup. While some may think disposable cups are cheaper, organizers say that with over 7,000-8,000 cups (average number of individual beverage tickets used during the event in the past), there is a neutral cost on cups versus glasses, but they would have decreased the value of tickets without the (single) glass. Using disposable glasses also would have increased trash and the number of volunteers required to remove the trash during the event.
"It just seems like when we went down one rabbit hole, another opened and created a roadblock," VanDrie said. "We held out as long as we could to make a decision, and it wasn’t an easy decision. It’s a fun event, and our committee is missing working on it, but it’s the only decision we could make. We will start planning for 2021 in the new year, so if anyone is interested in joining the planning crew, message us on Facebook. We would love to have more help."
For more information, go to www.ccbeerfest.com.
