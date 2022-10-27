LAKE CITY — Typically, the Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce will announce only one Citizen of the Year.
This year, it announced two.
Thomas Redman and his wife Diane were crowned Lake City Citizens of the Year during the Chamber’s annual banquet Wednesday night.
“I think about all the people that have had this honor before me and to be considered amongst that group of people, it’s a great honor,” Thomas said.
The couple has been married for three and a half years and has lived in Lake City together for many more.
Thomas grew up in the area and graduated from Lake City High School. His roots in the area led him to help and volunteer at a number of local organizations.
Thomas helped keep the Missaukee Mountain resort open when their ski board was ready to call it quits. He spent many years leading and working with the board to make improvements to the resort.
Thomas worked for Lake City Redi-Mix and used his connections to provide diamond dust for the summer ball fields. He was also active in the Lake City Athletic Boosters and donated a pig for the club’s annual roast for several years.
Thomas recently retired as president of the Lake City School Board after 20 years. During his time on the board, he helped pass bond proposals, see the completion of the school’s sports complex, and promoted the construction of the community gymnasium and improved school complex.
“My grandparents were part of this community and my parents were part of this community,” he said. “Now my kids behind me are a part of this community. I just love this little town. It’s an honor to be part of it.”
Diane has been active in the Chamber for several years. She started as an ambassador and served as a director.
Diane is known as the 50/50 Queen, as she has helped sell thousands of dollars in raffle tickets during several local events. She has volunteered at many of the Chamber events, including the Greatest Fourth in the North and the Festival of the Pines.
The couple is also active in church together and has volunteered at the Presbyterian Church’s food bank.
“It is such a good feeling to know that I can help the community out,” she said. “I was never looking for anything in return. Like I said, I just love selling tickets.”
Now with the reward in hand, the couple said they’ll continue helping out where they can.
“We’re just going to keep on supporting our community because it’s what we love to do,” Diane said.
A number of other awards were handed out at Wednesday’s banquet.
The Community Spirit award was given to Kristine Keller for her willingness and desire to participate in activities that promote the community. Keller founded the Friends for Students of Lake City group 11 years ago and has helped provide school supplies, clothing and other necessities to local Lake City students.
“There are no words,” Keller said. “It means a lot.”
Tom Kaminski was given the Volunteer of the Year award. Kaminski has helped with prep work at a number of Chamber events and other behind-the-scenes projects.
“There’s a lot of people that deserve this,” Kaminski said. “It’s not just me. It takes everybody. I just like to help when I can.”
Classic Chevrolet received the Highest Member Sponsorship award; Hammer’s Pub and Grub received the Most Supportive Member award; and Lake City Lumber and Elliott Building and Excavation both received the Best Contributing New Members award.
In between the awards, elections were held for the Chamber board, with four candidates vying for two open seats. Chamber Board President Ryan Carrigan said the winners of the election will be announced next week.
Carrigan also took time to highlight the past year and provided updates on the Chamber’s 2023 Winterfest and plans for a summer concert.
“We’re just going to have some family events that people can do and have a fun time,” he said.
