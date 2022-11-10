Tex Leatherman dresses in black from head to toe when he performs as an homage to the original man in black, Johnny Cash.
The only color he displays is the red roses on his western-style shirt, which are another homage. This one, however, is more personal. The roses are for his wife of more than 50 years. Can you guess her name? If you guessed Rose, you are right.
While there isn't much color in his clothes, other than the roses on his shirt, Tex also said his name is embossed in red on his guitar. While many think it is a nickname, it is his real name. He was named after Tex Ritter, who was a pioneer of American country music, and a popular singer and actor from the mid-1930s into the 1960s.
Tex recalled during his basic training for the Army in Fort Knox, Kentucky, his drill sergeant didn't take too kindly to his name as he thought he was trying to pull one over on him.
"He was going down the line asking for our first names. Our last names were on our fatigues. He asked me what my name was and I told him Tex," he recalled. "He then asked me what my real name was and I said Tex. He told me to give him 20 push-ups. I stood up and he again asked me my first name. I told him that was my first name."
The drill sergeant again instructed the private to give him 20 push-ups. Tired from the push-ups, Tex said he could prove that was his first name by showing his drill sergeant his driver's license. When Tex showed him the identification, he said his drill sergeant apologized to him for making him do the push-ups.
Tex said with a laugh that his name sticks with you.
At the age of 76, Tex is not looking at striking it rich with his brand of country music in Nashville or any other town. He is performing because of something that he experienced while serving in the Army more than 50 years ago.
Although Tex served in the Army during the Vietnam era, he never set foot in the country or fired a shot during the conflict. If called upon then or even now, Tex said he would be happy to defend his country. Instead, Tex was stationed at Taylor Barracks, which is a former military installation in the Vogelstang suburb of Mannheim, Germany. It was operated and administrated by the United States Army.
Tex served from 1967 to 1970 and he worked for 2.5 years as a chaplain assistant for three different chaplains, two protestants and one priest. One of the chaplains, who was opposed to the Vietnam War, had Tex type a letter to the President of the United States, Lyndon B. Johnson.
"He (the chaplain) was against the war and he worded it in a letter. He told me if I made one error not to use Wite-Out and to start over," Tex said.
It took him an hour to type the letter and then it was sent to President Johnson. A reply was never given. It was also during his time serving for the chaplain that a life-changing event took place.
One day Tex said the chaplain wanted to travel to Mannheim, Germany to visit a medical care facility. They drove, using a jeep from the base and made their way to the medical care facility or nursing home. The chaplain visited with the elderly who lived there and once that visit was completed, Tex said they returned to Taylor Barracks.
On the return trip, Tex said the chaplain turned to him and said he thought it was sad people would put their parents in a medical care facility and only visit them once or twice a year or sometimes not at all. Tex recalled that his younger self agreed with the chaplain.
That trip and conversation stuck with him.
When he retired from the military after his three years of service were completed, Tex said he started to practice playing guitar and singing Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson songs. Eventually, Tex got good enough at his playing and singing, and the idea of performing for people living at medical care facilities and veterans hospitals started to take shape.
"They are in there a long time and they don't get visitors. Before I start to perform there will be people who are half asleep and then they get up and start singing and dancing," he said. "They remember Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson. The old songs. It is a lot of fun."
Tex said he tries to do a show every Saturday if he can and he has performed all across Northwest Michigan. This includes Traverse City, Frankfort, Benzie and other locations, according to the Thompsonville resident. Although he mostly performs at medical care facilities/nursing homes, Tex said he also has performed for VA hospitals including Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Bringing a smile to his fellow veterans is something that makes him very happy.
"I love my God and my country in that order. If I was called back — if we were attacked by Russia — and I was needed, I would go. Even at 76," he said. "There is nowhere else where you have the freedoms like we have."
While Tex said the chaplain was right with his comments more than 50 years ago, he is trying to help make the lives of those living in nursing homes or having to stay at VA facilities a little more enjoyable.
As long as this makes the people he is performing for happy, Tex said he will continue to do his performances. He said there is something about seeing folks who were sleeping or looking bored just a few minutes earlier singing, clapping and in some cases dancing, that makes the hour-long performances seem to just fly by.
"When I get in there and doing the Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson songs, they wake up. They are singing and dancing. It is amazing to me what they do," he said.
If any nursing home or veterans organization or hospital would like to have Tex perform, they can contact him by calling, (231) 864-1232.
