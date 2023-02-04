CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Thompsonville woman recently faced multiple drug possession, drug dealing and weapons offenses during her arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Danielle Marie Petrie entered a plea of not guilty to charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, maintaining a drug house or vehicle second or subsequent offense, felony firearm, receiving and concealing a firearm, operating a motor vehicle without security, possession with intent to deliver Fentanyl less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense and possession of Buprenorphine for here connection with incidents occurring on Dec. 16 in Springville Township.
If convicted of the two delivery offenses involving methamphetamine and Fentanyl, Petrie faces up to 40 years in prison and/or fines as high as $50,000. She also faces two years in prison consecutively with and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed for a felony or attempted felony conviction if convicted of the felony firearms offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Petrie is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Petrie’s bond was continued by the court.
