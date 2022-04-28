CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Thompsonville woman was charged with two drug-related offenses during her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Keleana Lynn LaPan was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on March 9, 2021, in Haring Township. If convicted, LaPan faces up to 10 years and/or $15,000 on the methamphetamine-related offense and four years and/or $25,000 on the Fentanyl-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. LaPan is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a 10% of $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on May 3.
