CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Thompsonville woman faced a methamphetamine-related offense during her arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Audrey Marie Sparks was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 14 in Liberty Township. If convicted, Sparks faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Sparks is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Aug. 24.
