CADILLAC — A Thompsonville woman was sentenced to serve at least six-and-a-half years in prison on multiple felony counts stemming from a 2022 Traverse Narcotics Team investigation.
According to a TNT press release, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, detectives completed an investigation that led to the arrest of two subjects for trafficking illegal narcotics. TNT utilized troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac post and an MSP canine team to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of containing a large quantity of methamphetamine. During the traffic stop, evidence of drug use was located in plain view and the two occupants were removed from the vehicle.
Sean McQueen, 40 years old, of Manton and Danielle Petrie, 39 years old, of Thompsonville were arrested and lodged at the Wexford County Jail.
A search warrant was executed on the vehicle and detectives found 4.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 16 grams of fentanyl, buprenorphine and a stolen 9 mm handgun from Muskegon.
Danielle Petrie was charged for the following: receiving and concealing stolen property, felony firearm, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of analogues and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Petrie was sentenced on July 17 in the 28th Circuit Court to six-and-a-half to 40 years in prison.
McQueen was charged with the following: possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a drug vehicle.
McQueen will be sentenced later this month in the 28th Circuit Court.
TNT was assisted by MSP Cadillac Post, and the MSP Cadillac Canine Team.
