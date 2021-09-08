MCBAIN — More than 2,500 people gathered at Hughston’s Cow Camp to watch the final rodeo of the camp Sunday night.
With events like steer wrestling, barrel racing, and bull riding, there were plenty of things for people to enjoy.
“It was one of the best turnouts for the rodeo,” camp organizer Kari Hughston said. “We were sold out every night of the rodeo.”
The rodeo was a part of the Hughston’s three-day cow camp, which occurred over the Labor Day weekend. Along with the nightly rodeo, campers had the chance to participate in a wide range of activities such as a corn hole tournament, family fun night, and Bingo.
Started more than 40 years ago by Bill and Bonnie Hughston, the camp has grown quite a bit in the past 20 years, according to Hughston. In previous years, the camp helped support a kidney foundation and the Special Olympics. Nowadays, Hughston said her family likes to host it to support the local community.
“It has the largest impact on the community,” Hughston said. “There’s quite a bit of revenue that comes from the camp.”
With around 700 campers at this year’s Cow Camp, Hughston said it was another fantastic weekend for the camp.
“The camp was as good as any other year,” Hughston said. “We received a lot of nice feedback.”
Along with the various activities, Hughston said one of her favorite parts of the camp was seeing local people compete in the arena and getting to meet new competitors each year.
“We get to see all these rodeo friends once a year, but we’ve been making more friends as well,” Hughston said.
As the camp came to a close, Hughston said they are already planning on adding more sitting around the arena for the rodeo. She also said they are considering making changes to the arena itself to help fit more people.
Hughston said new activities have also been suggested for new year’s camp. As these suggestions are taken into consideration, Hughston said they will look to see if another family member would like to take charge of a new activity.
As for this year’s camp, Hughston said she was happy everyone had a great time and stayed safe throughout the weekend.
“It was another smooth year at Cow Camp,” Hughston said.
