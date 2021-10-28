Threat of violence 'not credible' at CAPS

CADILLAC — An early morning call and text Thursday morning from Cadillac Area Public Schools likely gave parents a jolt that coffee or tea could never do.
In both messages, Cadillac High School Principal Konrad Molter said the district was made aware of a possible threat to Cadillac Junior High late last night. Police were notified Wednesday night, started the investigation and continued to investigate the threat. The message from Molter continues by saying Cadillac Police said the threat was made from out of state and was not deemed credible.
While the threat was deemed not credible by police, the message concluded by stating police would be on-site at Mackinaw Trail Middle School and Cadillac High School throughout the day Thursday as a safety precaution.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she found out about the threat at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when a concerned grandparent sent her a screenshot off of social media after a grandchild showed them the alarming post.
Brown said the message in the social media post stated someone was going to come to "cjh" and "shoot administration and students." Brown said the junior high is closed as the facility is getting ready for construction as part of the ongoing bond projects in the district.
"Police were contacted immediately. Cadillac Police investigated throughout the night and I was in communication with them throughout the night," Brown said. "They established the treat was from out of state and it was making its way around the country and at different schools. So it was not a credible threat."
For parents and guardians, Brown said the reassurance is that Cadillac Police are continuing the investigation and Cadillac Police talked with other law enforcement agencies that have investigated this same threat. She said districts in the Flint area were dealing with this same situation on Wednesday.
Brown said it is important for families and students to know that if they see a threat made against the district, its staff or students they need to report it to law enforcement and school officials, whether it is deemed to be credible or not. Many times, Brown said that is how the district finds out about things, especially at night. Brown said people should not assume the district knows about potential threats.
"The safety of our students is our highest priority and we take these threats seriously. We are appreciative of law enforcement for making this an immediate priority," she said.
This story is evolving and will be updated throughout the day. Keep checking back to www.cadillacnews.com for more information.
