CADILLAC — Three Cadillac High school students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jen Brown confirmed to the Cadillac News on Friday that three high schoolers have the virus that causes COVID-19.
Additionally, one student and Mackinaw Trail Middle School and at Cadillac Junior High each have the virus.
"We have 26 students quarantined as a result," Brown told the Cadillac News via text message Friday morning. However, no classrooms were closed.
But by the evening, that number climbed as two more students were found to have the virus.
By the evening the CAPS COVID-19 Dashboard was showing three high schoolers were positive and 35 were quarantined.
Additionally, the dashboard showed 22 eighth-graders and 13 sixth and seventh graders quarantined. While no preschool or elementary students are currently positive for the virus, 13 are quarantined.
Meanwhile, four staffers are currently positive for the virus and two are in quarantine.
"Two students at CHS have tested positive for COVID-19. Neither student was in school this week. Close contacts have been notified," read the message to parents on Friday.
A CAPS FAQ states that families are to daily screen their students at home for COVID-19. CAPS policy is to send families a phone call, text message and email when there are confirmed COVID-19 cases in the school building or classroom. Close contacts receive a separate communication from the school or health department regarding quarantine information. The following flow-chart explains the process: https://www.cadillacschools.org/Page/2750
