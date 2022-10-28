Three candidates in running for 33rd District Senate seat

Three candidates are vying to become 33rd District senator this November.
The 33rd District includes the west half of Lake County, in addition to Newaygo, Montcalm and parts of Muskegon, Kent and Ionia counties.
Candidates running in the 33rd District are Greenville resident Mark Bignell, who is running as a Democrat, Six Lakes resident Rick Outman, who is running as a Republican and Lyons resident Jay Gillette, who is running as a Libertarian.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire to give readers an idea who they are and where they stand on certain issues. Outman and Gillette did not respond to messages left by the Cadillac News.
Mark Bignell
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I’m a 43-year-old over the road truck driver, who recently celebrated my first 1 million safe miles. During this time, I graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelor’s Degree and Certificate in Leadership through the LEADS program. My motivation for self-improvement over the last four years was spurred on by the experience I gained in the 2018 campaign. However, it’s my three special needs children that saw me all the way through GVSU. I did it for them, because I never want them to experience the same trials by fire that I experienced. My approach to leadership and government is that leaders should lead from the front and lead by example. In accordance with this view, my view of government is that it must be open, transparent, accountable and focused on the needs of the people.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
With my background and determination, I developed a hunger for sharpening my knowledge and skills, developing masteries in accounting, finance, management, economics, logistics, research, literature, ethics, classical philosophy, organizational leadership and communication. Due to this, I accumulated a unique interdisciplinary skill set forged in both academia and in the real world, which grants me a capacity to see problems from a multifaceted standpoint, focusing both on the larger picture and the individual mechanics around each component. I bring this capacity for envisioning opportunities and solutions to the various problems plaguing Michigan’s people, coupled with the core competency to effectively communicate the mechanics of those problems with the people I would represent and my future peers in Lansing.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The biggest challenge of the next decade is the lingering after effects of the pandemic, which includes rolling labor shortages throughout public and private workforces, shortages of goods and services, regional shortage driven inflation and supply chain instability.
I’ll prioritize policies that return stability to our domestic markets. We must focus on bolstering our domestic supply, while investing in the supply chain distribution and public works. We must enact labor policy that makes work pay a living again and policies that’ll stabilize the various markets across Michigan. By doing so, we drive down the probability of local shortages and level out market pricing. This shores up the sustainability of our state economy and alleviates the cost of living. Policy that creates the environment for people to meet their needs is the key to resolving multiple problems and will improve morale, public safety, local economies, schools, the environment and our futures.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
The fact is, more than 250 audits were conducted for the 2020 Michigan general election and confirmed its accuracy and integrity, despite the assertions made by a widespread malignant misinformation and scapegoating campaign, which was used to deflect and divert attention from more crucial issues. It’s way past time the wild and specious speculations of conspiracy theorists received their justifiable debunking, so we can focus on matters such as domestic security, public safety, statewide economics, statewide domestic production, domestic energy production, education reform, housing and the cost of living.
• How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?{/div}
Michigan can enact policies that will return stability to our domestic markets. As a state, we must focus on bolstering and diversifying our domestic supply, while investing in the supply chain distribution network and public works. We can enact labor policy that makes work pay a living in Michigan again, while enacting policies that ultimately stabilize all the various markets across Michigan. By doing so, we will drive down the probability of local shortages while at the same time leveling out market pricing.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
Public investment in the infrastructure for broadband is the quickest way to expand access and in order to do that, Michigan could make broadband a statewide public utility. Similar paths to investment were made by the United States and Michigan in the past, for utilities we consider commonplace in our daily lives today.
• What is your stance on the issue of abortion? What do you think the law in Michigan should be concerning abortion?
My stance is that it is a woman’s fundamental right to make decisions regarding her own body and that right should not be regulated or prohibited by legislation or court decision. Women risk their lives in every pregnancy, from any number of conditions that could arise during the pregnancy and delivery. The weight of such a burden can never be fully understood or felt by a man, such as myself. I think that burden should never be taken lightly and that Michigan law should be inline with the informed medical decisions made between a woman and her doctor. Therefore, I support the total repeal of the 1931 ban, which puts women’s lives at risk and violates women’s right to bodily autonomy and self-determination.
• Workforce shortages are an issue for many employers in Northern Michigan. Do you have any ideas on how to entice more working-age people to the region?
Labor shortages are an issue all across the United States and is one of those lingering problems from the pandemic. In my collegiate research, I found labor shortages exist across Michigan in various public fields; such as police, social workers, teachers and nursing. In order to rectify this, we must enable more career training and bolster incomes, while enacting policies which will stabilize the cost of living. Investing in Michiganders and public works will prove to be the key to attracting new industry, new investment and new opportunities.
In regards to specifically attracting more working age adults to Northern Michigan, prospects for a better life is the key to attracting such a workforce. I will work with regional leaders from Northern Michigan, to identify and work to capture the best opportunities for attracting that workforce as possible.
• Do you have any ideas on how to improve educational outcomes for students in Michigan schools?
I will support policies which end practices that reduce funding in troubled public school districts, while promoting comprehensive reform that enables our state to compete on a global level. In addition, I support reforming the student voucher system, while holding voucher schools accountable, when they fail to meet minimum standards. Some of my individual proposals on PreK-12 reform include:
• Reform school funding formulas to allocate funds based on needs, over an arbitrary headcount.
• Institute a moratorium on standardized testing (returns class instruction time to teachers, for subject lessons, instead of focusing their attention on preparing for a test).
• Institute an oversight committee for special education compliance of Charter Schools.
• Improve district funding models, so districts can focus on smaller class sizes.
• Improve funding for the school lunch/breakfast program, institute feeless breakfasts and lunches.
• Adopt a moratorium on homework, in order to return family time to the family.
• Is there anything the state can do to incentivize more manufacturing companies such as the EV battery plant in Big Rapids to set up shop in Michigan?
Michigan used to be a manufacturing capital and first-class innovation state. If we cannot attract new out-of-state investments into our state, then we can enact policy which will help existing investors expand and/or spur new startups. The usual suspect for attracting new investments is tax abatements and other economic incentives. These do have some success, but are not the sole tools we should use to market the superiority of our state for investment. What makes our state a great place to invest is the people. We should do everything in our power as a state to ensure those seeking to set up advanced manufacturing find the necessary workforce available here. In order to do that, career training and education assistance is a necessary and important investment to make in people.
11. Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
No.
