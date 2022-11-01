Three candidates running for 34th District Senate seat

Three candidates are vying to become the next senator for the state’s 34th District.
Osceola County is in the 34th District, which includes part of Lake County, all of Clare, Gladwin, Isabella and Gratiot counties, and parts of Bay, Saginaw, Clinton and Mecosta counties.
Candidates running in the 34th District are Beaverton resident Christine Gerace, who is running as a Democrat, Mount Pleasant resident Roger Hauck, who is running as a Republican, and Gladwin resident Becky McDonald, who is running with the US Taxpayers party.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire to give readers an idea who they are and where they stand on certain issues. Gerace did not return the questionnaire to the Cadillac News in time for print.
Roger Hauck
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I grew up on a beef and dairy farm and graduated from Beal City High School. I attended Central Michigan University before starting a 24-year career at the Delfield Company. I also co-own a small building company. My wife, Raschelle, and I have two adult children and three grandchildren.
I was first elected to the Michigan House in 2016, representing the 99th District. Prior to serving as state representative, I served as a Union Township trustee. I am a member of the National Rifle Association, Michigan Farm Bureau, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, and Eagles Club.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
I’m the best choice to represent the 34th District because of my honesty, integrity and background. I believe I bring a unique perspective to Lansing because I know what it’s like to struggle. I’ve been unemployed. I’ve had to take second jobs when I couldn’t make ends meet. Michigan should be a place where everyone can afford to live, work and raise a family, and I will continue working to lower the burden on Michigan families.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Our biggest problem is that Michigan’s population is decreasing and hollowing out our economy. People are moving out of our state, and we need to work harder at keeping them here by supporting policies that spur business growth and providing access to better paying careers. As State Representative, I’ve supported legislation to reduce regulations and red tape on businesses and increase investments into key workforce development initiatives, such as Going PRO and Michigan Reconnect. I’ve also supported economic incentives to ensure that our state remains competitive in attracting and retaining jobs.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Yes, I do believe there are substantial issues with our election system and as state Representative I’ve supported bipartisan legislation to resolve those issues, unfortunately, Governor Whitmer continues to veto these bills. I’ve supported legislation to require a photo-ID to vote, require cameras on ballot drop boxes, increase training for poll workers, and clean up our voter rolls by removing dead people who should clearly be no longer registered to vote.
• How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
This is something I care deeply about because I know what it’s like to struggle to make ends meet. Unfortunately, the reality is — the federal government pumped way too much unnecessary money into the system and that’s not something that can be easily fixed at the state level.
However, I do believe we can make things much worse if we pursue the wrong policies. If we’re concerned about the rising cost of gas we shouldn’t elect leaders that want to shut down the Line 5 pipeline that supplies 55% of Michigan’s propane needs. If we’re concerned about the rising cost of housing, we need to let builders build, not severely restrict zoning and add new regulations like requiring EV chargers on every new house.
These are just some of the examples put forth by Democrats that make some feel warm and fuzzy but inflict real damage to our economy.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
COVID has shown how important it is to have high-speed internet access in our rural areas for things such as virtual learning, working from home, and even doctor visits. I’ve been a strong supporter of spending our COVID relief money on expanding broadband access in rural areas and fought efforts to use that money in urban areas where they already have options.
• What is your stance on the issue of abortion? What do you think the law in Michigan should be concerning abortion?
I am prolife and do not support abortion unless the pregnancy endangers the life of the mother.
• Workforce shortages are an issue for many employers in Northern Michigan. Do you have any ideas on how to entice more working-age people to the region?
We are living in an interesting time because I think the amenity gap between bigger cities and small towns is closing. Many shopping, entertainment and even career options are no longer exclusive to large cities because they are easily accessible through the internet. So, I think we must continue to focus on expanding broadband access and cell tower coverage. It will be difficult to remain competitive without it.
• Do you have any ideas on how to improve educational outcomes for students in Michigan schools?
One of my major goals, when I first ran for office, was to reduce the gap in per pupil funding between richer and poorer schools because I believe every child should have the same opportunity for success no matter their zip code. I’m proud we were able to accomplish that goal, while continuing to have record-breaking per pupil funding each and every year.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID lockdowns in our state, our children have suffered a tremendous amount of learning loss and our teachers are burned out.
As your next State Senator, I will remain committed to working with school leaders, teachers and parents to address these issues, just like we addressed the per pupil funding gap.
I think as legislators we need to be cautious about prescribing more “solutions” without significant buy-in from teachers, school leaders and parents. We need everyone rowing in the same direction. We can’t just dictate or assume everyone knows why we’re moving in a particular direction.
• Is there anything the state can do to incentivize more manufacturing companies such as the EV battery plant in Big Rapids to set up shop in Michigan?
I supported the new economic incentives that helped bring the new EV battery plant to Big Rapids and I hope more companies see how hard our state is working to remain competitive. I think we have a pretty aggressive incentive plan right now but I’m always open to exploring new options.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
27 years ago I pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for drunk driving. I haven’t had any issues since that time.
Becky McDonald
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I am 48. I grew up on a dairy farm in Charlevoix. I went to college at North Central Community College, Hope College, Ashford University and Central Michigan University. I have a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education, but spent over 20 years working in the lighting industry so I went back to school to work on a Master’s in Engineering Management. I have about six classes left to complete that degree. I have four children ranging in age 3-27. I have four step-children ranging in age 17-21, with the second oldest serving in the Marines at Camp Lejeune. My approach to government is one based on our U.S. Constitution and the intent of the founding fathers, anything else is quite simply, unconstitutional.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
I feel that I am a good choice for this position because I am not a career politician. I am just a regular gal with real world problems like everyone else. I just so happen to be a go-getter that has decided she’s tired of waiting for everyone else to solve the problem and have taken matters into my own hands. They say if you want a job well done, then do it yourself, so here I am.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
There are so many things affecting Michigan at the moment, many of which that have been a result of national level administrative decisions; however, the economy is of paramount importance I think. One of the ways I want to address this is by supporting farmers and their rights. I would like to remove all the regulations for farmers wanting to distribute directly from their property and I have some ideas on how to make that happen and keep everyone happy. I also want to expand the Right to Farm Act as I believe this will be a key factor in allowing regular folks like me and my husband and many others we know, to put food on their table without local ordinances telling them they cannot do so. Being able to farm can be a huge cost savings.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
There are many issues to election security. There are too many loopholes being exploited at the state level. I know for a fact that laws have been broken, as I have been handed evidence of such; however, officials are too scared to do anything about it. We need to empower local law enforcement, keep them well-funded and trained, and we need to do away with these electronic and software companies that have already been proven to have committed fraud.
• How can the state help to address the issue of rising costs and inflation?
Rising costs are primarily tied back to logistics and can be mitigated in a number of ways. Number one, we need to support our fossil fuel industry in order to get things moving again. We should have a reserves in place as a safety net, that our federal government cannot touch (meaning they cannot send to foreign nations; i.e., China), and we should be researching alternative energies and the development of those technologies that will actually produce viable options.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
Our residents pay utility fees every month. I don’t think it is a stretch to add a small amount into those utility fees in order to provide them with better internet. The satellite programs are severely lacking. They advertise high download speeds, but uploads can take upwards of 30 minutes depending on the size of the file, and the latency is pitiful.
• What is your stance on the issue of abortion? What do you think the law in Michigan should be concerning abortion?
Abortion as a means of birth control is absolutely abhorrent. We already have a law in place that protects the woman and the doctor in life-threatening circumstances. Many babies can live at 22 weeks if provided with proper NICU care. Let’s leave it at that and start being responsible with our life choices. Our constitution specifically protects our right to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. What right do we have to say that an unborn child does not have the right to life?
• Workforce shortages are an issue for many employers in Northern Michigan. Do you have any ideas on how to entice more working-age people to the region?
It is not a matter of enticing folks to the region to fulfill working roles. It is a matter of attracting people to jobs by giving them a reason to want to work. It goes even further than that, as many young persons have very little interest in contributing to society. I had my own business and the most frustrating part was the fact that no one could be relied upon to do a real job. I managed three labs and it was difficult to find people willing to put in an honest day’s work. We need to alter the way people think and it starts at home, but perhaps some community education would be a good starting place. You need to change mindset if you’re going to make any headway on this issue.
• Do you have any ideas on how to improve educational outcomes for students in Michigan schools?
Educational outcomes would be vastly improved by focusing on the actual topic in school as opposed to trying to teach kids about social issues. Kids are smart and they can figure that all out on their own, not to mention some of these programs are a direct violation of parental rights. Lets get back to the basics and teach kids reading, writing, math, civics, etc and leave the indoctrination nonsense at the door. I have written a bill for introduction to the house once I am elected that will protect parental rights.
• Is there anything the state can do to incentivize more manufacturing companies such as the EV battery plant in Big Rapids to set up shop in Michigan?
Manufacturing goes where it is cost effective in order to produce products. That means, the cost of shipping has to make sense. Our state really only has two ways in and out unless we use the waterways. We will need to find a way to keep the cost of fueling up rigs economical. Business taxes will need to be low also. It just makes more sense for manufacturing to take place in coastal areas where they can use the oceans or in the central areas where they are able to ship equidistant. We will need to offer something that competes with those things.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
I have never been convicted of a crime, nor have I ever been in trouble. Like I said, I am just a regular gal from a small town trying to make a difference.
