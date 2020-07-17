Three candidates running for two seats on the Clam Union Board of Trustees

FALMOUTH — Three Republican candidates are running for two open seats on the Clam Union Board of Trustees.
Clam Union is located in Missaukee County east of McBain. The township encompasses the community of Falmouth.
Candidates include Mark DeZeeuw, Bob Ebels and Judy A. Jenema.
There are no Democratic challengers running in November, so there's a good chance that whichever two candidates prevail in the August primary will end up filling the two open seats.
Jenema said township voters already know who she is, so she wasn't interested in filling out the election questionnaire.
DeZeeuw didn't respond to multiple calls and messages left by the Cadillac News.
Bob Ebels
• Tell us a little about yourself:
I am a lifelong resident of Clam Union Township. I enjoy operating our family businesses located in Clam Union Township with my siblings and parents. We are celebrating our centennial this year amongst the turmoil of COVID-19. I am married to a great wife, Julie (nee’ Noordhoek) and have a 6-year-old son, Silas. As a family we like to spend our time outdoors, visiting family, and reading books.
• Why should voters choose you to be township trustee?
I am committed to keeping Clam Union Township a great place to raise a family. Our township is unique in many ways and we need to do what we are able to keep it that way. I value traditional thinking, but am open to new ideas.
• What do you see as the role and duties of the trustee?
I view a trustee’s role as advising and providing insight. I can offer practical advice to find solutions to challenges from my experience problem solving in business. Through the contacts I have made in business, I’m able to bring different resources and perspectives to discussions of how to proceed in different situations.
• What do you see as the top issues facing the township? How do you propose to address them?
Like many local municipalities, infrastructure is one of the biggest challenges — roads, buildings, township assets all need to be maintained and improved when needed. Through conservative financial management and accessing federal funding I think we can make progress in these areas.
• If you were forced to cut funding in the budget, what areas absolutely would not be touched? What areas could be reduced if absolutely necessary?
I would not be willing to sacrifice critical infrastructure maintenance and improvements. I would be willing to look at monthly expenses that might have edged up over time — insurance, salaries, service contracts, and any other overhead items.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
No
