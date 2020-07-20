LAKE CITY — Three Republican candidates are running for two open seats on the Lake Township Board of Trustees.
Lake Township is located on the west side of the county and encompasses three major bodies of water, including Lake Missaukee.
Incumbents include Ben Wolford and Carol Bradley, and the challenger is Kate Cobb.
There are no Democratic challengers running in November, so there's a good chance that whichever two candidates prevail in the primary will end up filling those seats.
Ben W. Wolford
• Tell us a little about yourself:
I am a cancer survivor, graduate of Purdue University, married with three adult children. We bought our cabin in 1982 and moved here after retiring in 1997 from Dow Chemical. I have been involved in the community and active in the First Presbyterian Church of Lake City.
• Why should voters choose you to be township trustee?
My professional career in piping systems and water treatment plants enhanced my understanding needs of our sewer system. In addition my chemical background allows my ability to effectively control invasive species such as Eurasian Milfoil. I serve on the Lake Improvement board which also insures fish propagation and lake quality for fishing and recreation. During my 20 years as president of Sapphire Birchhaven Association, a private road association, I initiated care of invasive species, planting of fish in lake, care of water quality, formation of a lake improvement board as well as improving and maintaining the roads. I have worked with Lake Township and the County Drain Commission and created a Lake Development Board to raise revenue to fight invasive species.
• What do you see as the role and duties of the trustee?
I feel that my professional experience as well as retired experiences fully qualifies me to fill the role of trustee for Lake Township. The responsibility of the board is to oversee the operations of road maintenance, sewer operations, and lakes within the township. In addition to provide services to our residents including WexExpress transportation, playgrounds, parks and cemeteries. The trustee’s responsibility is to manage our resources and work with other board members to set and approve the budget to insure continuing to meet the needs of our residents. Fortunately with the three lakes, Missaukee, Sapphire and Crooked, our finances are fairly strong and will continue to meet the township requirements for the future.
• What do you see as the top issues facing the township? How do you propose to address them?
Our main issue today is to maintain the township services.
• If you were forced to cut funding in the budget, what areas absolutely would not be touched? What areas could be reduced if absolutely necessary?
If funding was needed to be cut the roads maintained would need to be reviewed. This is our major township expense. As long as possible the lakes would continue to be managed.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
No never
Carol A. Bradley
• Tell us a little about yourself:
I am Carol A. Bradley and I’m running for re-election for trustee on the Lake Township Board in Missaukee County. I have lived in Lake Township my entire life except for the four years my husband was enlisted in the Air Force. I was appointed to trustee five years ago and the following year elected. I am retired after 23 years in the banking industry. Before retirement I wanted to have a plan to stay involved with the community and was interested in the vacancy of trustee at the township to get involved with the local government.
• Why should voters choose you to be township trustee?
I have always had a deep interest with being involved in the community helping people. I have been a member of the Lake City Christian Reformed Church for over 45 years and involved in several areas reaching into the community. I have been on the Friends Ministry Board for nearly 25 years. Again helping with the needs in the community. For the last four years I have been a part of Kids Hope which is mentoring elementary/middle school students weekly at the Lake City Schools.
• What do you see as the role and duties of the trustee?
The role of trustee is to make educated decisions on maintaining a strong healthy township for our residents.
• If you were forced to cut funding in the budget, what areas absolutely would not be touched? What areas could be reduced if absolutely necessary?
One of the top issues I see in Lake Township would be the lakes. Lake township has three main lakes. I feel the environment, keeping our lakes clean and our land clean and environmentally safe would be top priority. By educating and working on cleaning areas our township will be here to enjoy by residents and tourist for years to come.
• If you were forced to cut funding in the budget, what areas absolutely would not be touched? What areas could be reduced if absolutely necessary?
I feel it's important not to cut funding for roads and lake maintenance because not continuing with those two projects would be costly to gain back the improvements we have made in the past.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
No, I have not been convicted of any crime.
Kate Cobb
• Tell us a little about yourself:
I am Kate Cobb, formerly Kate Kitchen. I am a third generation Lake Township resident. I graduated from Lake City Schools and then pursued a career in cosmetology. My husband and I have two energetic boys who love the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, riding tractors and camping.
• Why should voters choose you to be township trustee?
I first got involved at the township when they wanted to add a septage receiving facility to the sewer station. Since I felt that that was a bad idea I proceeded to educate myself on septage, sewage and the difference between them. I spent a lot of time talking with sewer operators all over the state, the DEQ, and the great people at Hutchinson's Septic here in Lake City. Based on all that I learned I proceeded to fight against the project until it was ultimately voted down. I was then asked to sit on the sewer board and have enjoyed working with the other board members and operators. As with the sewer, I believe that if you don't agree with something and see a problem then you need to be part of the solution.
• What do you see as the role and duties of the trustee?
To listen to the concerns of the Lake Township residents and help to make decisions that are educated and fair.
• What do you see as the top issues facing the township?
I would like to see more transparency to and involvement from the township residents. One way this could be improved upon would be an annual questionnaire to residents for their input on how they would like to see township funds spent.
• If you were forced to cut funding in the budget, what areas absolutely would not be touched? What areas could be reduced if absolutely necessary?
As most people know, Lake Township is a pretty wealthy township so the need for budget cuts is very unlikely.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
I've never been convicted of a crime.
