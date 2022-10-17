LAKE CITY — Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Lake City School Board. Incumbents Ona Booms and Tamara McLeod-Helsel and challenger Kate Cobb will face each other for the seats.
The Cadillac News asked both candidates questions to help voters get to know them and where they stand on certain issues. The candidates were limited to 100 words per response.
The following are their responses:
Tamara McLeod-Helsel declined to participate in the questionnaire.
Ona Booms didn’t respond to multiple calls and emails.
KATE COBB
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I am a Lake City schools graduate and the mother of two Lake City Elementary students. As part of the team at Dimensions Salon, I have a strong connection to the people and the community of Lake City.
Why are you running for a position on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education?
I am running for Lake City School Board because as a mom of young kids, I want to be involved in the success and guidance of our communities’ children. I would like to not only be aware of what procedures are being implemented in our schools, but to also have a contributing input on decisions made.
Why should voters choose you to be on the board of education?
Voters should choose me because I will listen to parents’ and teachers’ concerns, and if I don’t know the answer to an issue, I will try my hardest to find one. Voters should vote for me in they want someone with integrity, common sense, compassion, drive, and faith.
What do you think are the biggest challenges facing Lake City Area Schools now and in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
Some of the challenges facing our schools are academic and social setbacks from the chaos of the last couple of years, as well as toxic ideas that seem to be targeted at schools. I believe that we need to reach into our community for volunteers to work one on one with kids who are struggling academically, which would then lead to a stronger sense of community and belonging. We need to encourage kids to make positive connections with other students by building each other up instead of tearing each other apart.
What do you view as budget priorities for Lake City Area Schools, and why?
Budget priorities should always first be the safety and success of all students.
Who do you believe should be involved in deciding the curriculum?
I believe that the curriculum should be decided by a collaboration of teachers, support staff and parents. Parents need to get more involved with what is being taught and how it’s being taught.
If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
I believe that overall, the Lake City Schools teachers are doing a great job. There are a couple issues that I have noticed recently that I would like to make improvements to or keep an eye on that have been implemented this year, such as the elementary reading and writing curriculum.
What can the school district do to ensure the health and safety of students?
Safety is and always should be first priority in all schools. I think the best way to add to the safety of our schools is to be aware of the emotional state of all students. We need to build a solid foundation for which our students can learn to support and encourage each other through all achievements and failures.
What can the school district do to help students affected by COVID-19, both in learning and mental health?
I think the best thing to do with the effects of COVID on our kids is to move on. It was a rough couple of years, now we all need to get back on our feet and reach out a hand to our friends who have stumbled along the way. Academically, find the students’ struggles and meet them there with tutoring. Socially, build a strong sense of community among the students-peer groups where kids can learn that they’re not alone in their struggles.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I’ve never been convicted of a crime.
