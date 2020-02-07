MESICK — Three vehicles collided at the intersection of Pine Street and M-37 in Mesick early Thursday afternoon.
All three cars were traveling north on M-37, according to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
“One vehicle rear-ended another vehicle which pushed that vehicle into the front vehicle,‘ Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Lipar said. “The two rear vehicles both had children in them.‘
Lipar said one rear vehicle had a total of three occupants, and the other rear vehicle had four occupants. The lead vehicle had no passengers.
Due to concerns about injuries sustained by children in the crash, a helicopter was initially considered to airlift them from the site. However, this was eventually disregarded as unnecessary.
“The baby was checked out by EMS and was stable and fine,‘ Lipar said. “All parties minus one were taken to hospitals, and everyone seemed in good condition.‘
“It was just congestion related,‘ Lipar said.
Police do not believe speeding or intoxicants were involved.
“Everyone stated that they were doing 45 to 50 miles per hour,‘ Lipar said. “The amount of damage indicates that that’s probably what they were doing.‘
Lipar told motorists to, “slow down. It’s still winter.‘
In a press release issued by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon, it stated the crash occurred at 12:52 p.m. A northbound Wexford County Road Commission pickup truck was stopped on M-37 awaiting a turn when a second vehicle traveling northbound, a minivan, came to stop behind the truck, according to the press release.
A sport utility vehicle failed to stop and rear-ended the stopped minivan which caused the minivan to strike the road commission truck, police said. Four occupants in the minivan were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City by Buckley EMS for non-life threatening injuries while two occupants in the SUV were transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital by Mesick Rescue for non-life threatening injuries, according to the press release. The driver of the road commission truck was not injured, police said.
