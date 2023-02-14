CADILLAC — Three people faced methamphetamine-related offenses recently during their arraignments in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Peter Michael Gabriel, 49, of Cadillac was charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house or vehicle for his connection with an incident on Feb. 8 in Clam Lake Township.
Cheyenne Nicole Foster, 30, of Cadillac was charged with a count of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, for her connection with the same incident occurring on Feb. 8.
Finally, Jennifer Areletta Ronk, 43, of Lake City was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense for her connection with the Feb. 8 incident in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge.
If convicted, Gabriel faces up to 10 years in prison and fines as high as $15,000 on the methamphetamine-related offense while he faces up to two years in prison and/or fines up to $25,000 on the drug house/vehicle offense. If convicted, Foster faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $30,000.
If convicted, Ronk faces up to life in prison due to the habitual offender enhancement, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Gabriel, Foster and Ronk are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to a release by the Seventh District of the Michigan State Police, a trooper from the Cadillac Post stopped a vehicle on M-55 near Seeley Road in Clam Lake Township for an equipment violation at 7:09 p.m. on Feb. 8. Police said the driver, identified as Gabriel, and the front seat passenger, identified as Foster, both had warrants for their arrests.
During the arrests, police said the trooper located a plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine and several glass pipes with residue. A third passenger in the car, identified as Ronk, also was placed under arrest, according to police. Deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office assisted the trooper during the arrest.
The court issued a 10% of $10,000 cash or surety bond for Gabriel, while Foster and Ronk both had $50,000 cash or surety bonds issued by the court. All three are scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 28.
