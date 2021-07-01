LAKE CITY — Potential charges are pending regarding a head-on crash on M-55 on June 26, according to Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer.
At 9:19 p.m. on June 26, Yancer said a 27-year-old McBain woman was traveling westbound on M-55 when she crossed the centerline and struck a vehicle head-on that was traveling east on M-55 that was just east of Merritt Road. The other vehicle was driven by a 45-year-old Eckerman woman.
Yancer said a 29-year-old Manton man who was a passenger in the vehicle that crossed the centerline was transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with non-life-threatening injuries. Jana Foster, of Eckerman, is currently in Munson ICU with life-threatening injuries. The 27-year-old McBain woman was treated for her injuries but her condition is unknown. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and Yancer said the incident is still under investigation.
Once completed, Yancer said the case would be forwarded to the Missaukee County Prosecutor's Office for review regarding potential charges against the at-fault driver.
According to a Facebook post by the Merritt Area Fire Department, one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire and the department assisted EMS before transport of both the McBain man and Foster.
In addition to the sheriff's office and the Merritt Area Fire Department, Missaukee EMS, Houghton Lake EMS and the Michigan State Police also responded to the crash.
