REED CITY — Three people were injured Thursday morning following a crash near Reed City.
According to an Osceola County Sheriff's Office press release, at approximately 7:33 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident at the intersection of Northland Drive and Meceola Road.
The investigation revealed the driver of a red Dodge pick-up truck, who was traveling westbound on Meceola Road, failed to stop at the signed intersection and struck a green GMC pick-up truck, who was traveling northbound on Northland Drive.
Three patients were taken from the scene and transported to the hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the traffic crash.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Reed City Fire/Rescue, Osceola and Mecosta County EMS. Traffic was rerouted for a time as police and emergency crews cleared the scene.
