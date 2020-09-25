BALDWIN — Three inmates who escaped from the Lake County Jail late Monday night have been located and apprehended once again by police.
According to a press released posted on the Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, at around 11:08 p.m. Monday, Robert Lee Walley, Cameron Howard and Brad Austin Henderson assaulted a corrections officer at the jail and escaped.
At the time, the sheriff's office issued a warning not to approach the inmates, as they were possibly armed and dangerous.
On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that Walley and Henderson had been located and arrested, and on Wednesday, Howard was taken into custody.
The sheriff's office issued a "thank you" to those who provided information about the escaped inmates' whereabouts, as well as to all assisting law enforcement agencies.
