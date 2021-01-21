CADILLAC — Missaukee County appears to be having the worst week of the pandemic.
So far, for the week ending Jan. 23, the COVID-19 positivity rate for residents of Missaukee County is 25.7%, with 18 out of 70 tests coming back positive.
Missaukee County's worst two weeks prior to this were April 11 and 18 of 2020, at 20%, with one in five and four out of 20 tests coming back positive early in the pandemic. In terms of raw numbers, however, the worst week of the pandemic for Missaukee County was the week ending Nov. 28, when 19.5%, or 69 out of 353 tests were positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The rest of the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area are having a milder week; the combined positivity rate for all four counties is less than 10%.
That's still twice the level the World Health Organization uses as an indicator that the SARS-COV-2 virus is community-spread and three times the percentage the state of Michigan uses as a guidepost.
But it's also less than it was the week following the New Year holiday; the positivity rate for the week ending Jan. 9 was 13.7%. So far, for the week ending Jan. 23, the rate is 9.7%.
That's according to a Cadillac News analysis of state-provided diagnostic testing data.
For the week, Lake County is at 4% (barely community-spread), Osceola is at 5.3% and Wexford is at 11.9%.
Missaukee County had nine new COVID-19 cases recorded on Wednesday, reaching a pandemic total of 507. The county also added three probable cases, which are cases that have not been confirmed by a PCR test. The total number of probable cases in Missaukee County since the pandemic began stood at 125 on Wednesday. Deaths remained at 10.
Wexford County, which is also driving the area's positivity rate upward, added seven cases Wednesday for a pandemic total of 1,139, according to District Health Department No. 10 data. Probable cases were at 72 and deaths remained at 18.
Osceola County added four cases, according to Central Michigan District Health Department, reaching a pandemic total of 833. There have been 20 deaths.
Lake County added zero cases. The pandemic totals there remain at 322 confirmed cases, 16 probable cases and nine deaths.
Statewide cases reached 542,146. Deaths reached 13,905, an increase of 40 over the day before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.