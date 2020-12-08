Three local COVID deaths since Friday

CADILLAC — Over the weekend of Dec. 5 and on Monday, Dec. 7, three people died of COVID-19 in the counties within the Cadillac News coverage area. Another 81 cases of the disease were confirmed via diagnostic testing.
A Cadillac News analysis of state-maintained records on diagnostic testing shows that the positivity rate for the week ending on Saturday, Dec. 5 was 13.5%, a seeming 3% improvement over the previous week even as testing increased.
The Cadillac News analysis of the state's testing data tends to fluctuate as cases are reported and number are updated for previous weeks.
As it stood on Monday, however, the positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 28 was 16.5%, with 2,309 tests run. For the week ending Nov. 21, it was 14.4%, with 2,565 tests run.
So far, for last week, it is 13.5% for 2,507 tests run for residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties.
Hospitalization rates continue to be high, however, with 16 COVID-positive patients hospitalized at Munson in Cadillac on Monday. District Health Department No. 10 data suggests the hospitalization surge in Cadillac began in early November and has hovered around 16 since Nov. 17.
Missaukee County had two newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Missaukee County is now six, DHD No. 10 data shows. Missaukee County also added 18 new cases, reaching a pandemic total of 314.
The other local death was in Osceola County, the county's 11th COVID-19 death. Osceola County has added 21 cases since Friday, for a pandemic total of 574.
Wexford County added 35 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and over the weekend, reaching 737 total cases since the pandemic came to Michigan. Wexford County has had 13 COVID-19 deaths.
Lake County, which has had six COVID-19 deaths, added 10 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, for a pandemic total of 225.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers topped 400,000.
As of Monday, there have been 404,386 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Confirmed cases are those which have a diagnostic test confirming the diagnosis; still more people have had symptoms and been subject to quarantine.
Michigan is about to have the 10,000th COVID-19 death in the state. On Monday, the number was at 9,947, with 93 deaths since Saturday. If the pace continues, the 10,000 death will happen this week.
