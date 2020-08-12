CADILLAC — Lake County had three newly confirmed COVD-19 case Tuesday, according to District Health Department No. 10.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lake County to 24, though 11 of those cases meet the state's definition of recovery (still alive 30 days after symptoms appeared; it does not necessarily mean people have fully recuperated). Generally speaking, people are contagious for COVID-19 for 10 days after symptoms appear (for asymptomatic people, it's 10 days from their test date). In Lake County, eight people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 during the 10-day period from Aug. 2 to Aug. 11. Their symptoms or their tests may have occurred prior to that 10-day range; the data appears to cite the date their results came back. There are another two cases in Lake County that are considered probable.
Confirmed cases were static Tuesday in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties.
Wexford County has 59 confirmed cases, 14 probable cases, 39 recoveries and four confirmed cases in the past 10 days. Missaukee County has 27 confirmed cases, 14 probable cases, one death, 23 recoveries and one case in the past 10 days. Osceola County has 64 cases, seven probable cases, 35 recoveries and no cases with onset dates in the past 10 days.
The state provides a spreadsheet of diagnostic testing data daily, though the information is slightly delayed. For the first 10 days of August, the positivity rate in the four counties in the Cadillac News's coverage area was 0.7%; 14 of 1,963 tests were positive. Some tests may have been run twice, so that is not necessarily indicative of the number of new cases.
Statewide, there were 88,756 confirmed cases as of Tuesday, with an additional 9,457 probable cases. There have been 6,264 deaths in Michigan due to COVID-19 and 63,636 recoveries.
A new state web tool provides a guide to understanding which businesses are open and closed under executive orders. The web address is: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-100467_100913---,00.html
