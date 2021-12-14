Three of four members of Manton family out of hospital after crash; one teen still in critical condition

CADILLAC — People around Northern Michigan and elsewhere are rallying around a Manton family that last week was involved in a head-on collision north of Cadillac.
Around 2:53 p.m. on Dec. 7, David Norton and three of his teenage sons, Virgil, Xavier and Dorrien, were in a Toyota 4 Runner on South Mackinaw Trail near East 32 Road when a Honda Civic driven by a 33-year-old Cadillac resident crossed the center line and struck their vehicle.
All five occupants from both vehicles were transported to area hospitals after sustaining serious injuries. The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office reports that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Since the crash occurred, people have donated more than $9,500 to the Norton family through a Gofundme page set up on their behalf to cover basic expenses and travel costs to and from the hospital.
Mary Warren, sister to David, recently provided an update on how the family is doing.
She said David, Xavier and Dorrien are all home from the hospital. Virgil remains in critical condition but has made small progress such as breathing without assistance for short periods and opening his eyes and moving his legs.
“According to family members he is able to breath on his own sometimes for five to 30 minutes at a time,” Mary wrote on the Gofundme page. “He has been able to acknowledge visitors when his eyes are open. He even tried to sit up when his dad came in to visit today! Please keep the prayers, well wishes, and energy coming for Virgil. I know he will be blown away by all of this support when he fully wakes up!”
Mary said David is looking for a small and reliable car to get back and forth to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to visit Virgil. His truck is getting repaired but it is a gas guzzler, Warren said.
Police have not yet identified the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash. Details on the extent of their injuries has not been made available to the media.
