CADILLAC — Three downstate suspects were arrested and arraigned recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court for their alleged connection with the illegal use of a financial transaction device at multiple Haring Township businesses.
Stephanie Anna Fuentes, 41, of Muskegon was charged with one count of illegal use of a financial transaction device, attempted illegal use of a financial transaction device, stealing a financial transaction device and larceny in a building for her connection with an incident on Feb. 23 in Haring Township. The court issued a 10% of $25,000 bond.
Robert Christopher Brown, 43, of Grand Rapids, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit illegal use of a financial transaction device for his connection with the same Feb. 23 incident. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Damion James Nelmark, 44, of Gowen, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit illegal use of a financial transaction device and one count of stealing a financial transaction device for his connection with the Feb. 23 incident in Haring Township. Nelmark had a habitual offender fourth offense notice added to the charges. The court issued a 10% of $50,000 bond.
In a release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated a trooper was called to the Harbor Freight store in Haring Township Wednesday evening for a report of a stolen wallet. Police said the victim indicated she set her purse down in the store and didn’t realize she didn’t have it until she went to checkout. She located her purse, but her wallet was missing, according to police.
A short time later, police said the woman received a notification that her bank card was used at the Home Depot store next door to the Harbor Freight store. The trooper reviewed surveillance footage at Harbor Freight and police said the trooper began to identify suspects. While the trooper was at the Home Depot store investigating the fraudulent purchases, police said another notification of an attempted purchase with the stolen card was reported from the Haring Township Walmart. The purchase, however, was rejected.
Police said the trooper went to the Walmart and saw a woman who matched the person in the surveillance footage at Harbor Freight. There also was a man with her and police said while the trooper was talking with the woman the trooper noticed she was wearing a radio with a microphone and earpiece.
Police said she was overheard telling someone on the radio she was going to jail and the trooper found an identical radio on the man who was with her. The woman was told by the trooper to tell the third person on the radio to come to the entry of the store. Police said a man walked through the door with an identical radio and was also wearing an earpiece for communication.
The three suspects, Fuentes, Brown and Nelmark, were arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail until their recent arraignment.
