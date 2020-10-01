EVART — Three candidates will be running for the Evart City Council election coming up on Nov. 3.
Sean Duffy, a newcomer, will be running against incumbents Matt Hildebrand and Ralph Carlson for two seats on the Evart Council.
Carlson did not respond to the survey sent out by the Cadillac News.
SEAN DUFFY
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: I am an Evart native and have spent most of my life in our great little town. My grandpa worked at Evart Products for years and retired from there. I grew up in Evart but moved out west for a time. While this was a great adventure, I missed my hometown and eventually decided to move back to my community.
I am a full-time law student, and I also work as a Paramedic for Osceola County. I am married to a wonderful wife, and although we have no children my wife spoils our cat as though he is our first-born.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: I chose to seek election to City Council after being approached by numerous community members who expressed serious concerns about the current state of affairs in our city government. Feeling their concerns were not being heard and their voices stifled and silenced, they came to me looking for a candidate who was willing to be a strong leader and voice for positive change.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing the City of Evart? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: Blight: A community can begin to thrive when its residents are proud of their neighborhoods. Any plan cannot be solely punitive but must be curative. We should implement strategies that assist residents in maintaining their properties in decent and livable conditions.
Lack of jobs: We must grow business. As we attract and develop new business, jobs will follow. Likewise, it is important to train and retain skilled workers to meet growing demand.
Crime: Evart should continue to invest in its police department, working towards consistant patrol coverage.
Q: If elected, what are your goals?
A: Time and again, one of the biggest concerns city residents discuss is transparency and accountability. Members of the community do not feel heard. Residents believe much of the city business is concealed beneath a cloak of secrecy; that government officials and city administrators are not transparent. While a lack of transparency does not equate with a lack of integrity, it can certainly give the appearance of impropriety. This must change. As a city council member, I will work to restore the trust of residents in their city government and to maintain open lines of communication with all community stakeholders.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: No, although I did get a speeding ticket once. Fortunately, it was a long time ago and it is not on my driving record anymore. So, don’t tell my insurance agent about it.
MATT HILDEBRAND
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: I moved to the Evart area with my Wife 10 years ago, and we moved into the city 3 years ago. I am the Executive Director at Artworks in Big Rapids, and before that, I was a Director at SpringHill camps for a number of years. My wife and I have 4 wonderful children (Koleen age 8, Anna age 6, Jack age 3 and Cormac age 1). We have chosen as a place to live and raise our family because we love Evart.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: I decided 2 years ago to run for City Council for a partial term seat not long after moving into town. I love Evart and I want Evart to be a great place to raise my family and I figured the best way to do that was to see if I could be a positive change in the direction of our town.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing the City of Evart? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: A significant issue facing Evart moving forward is one that is facing many small towns, that is infrastructure. New and improved roads, replacing water and sewer lines. Unfortunately, these costs add up fast and one block of city infrastructure can cost a half a million dollars or more to upgrade and improve. It can take years before incremental improvements can really be felt on a large scale due to its overwhelming cost.
Q: If elected, what are your goals?
A: One of my biggest priorities over the last few years being on council and going forward is to make sure that We are spending your money wisely. Almost every instance of my vote splitting with the rest of the decision council has been because I didn't believe it was a good fiscal move for the citizens of Evart. It is your money, and it is the Council's primary job to make sure it gets spent prudently and wisely, and I take that very seriously.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: I have not.
Responses were cut down to fit space constraints.
