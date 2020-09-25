Three running for Evart Mayor

EVART — Three candidates are on the general election ballot for the position of Evart Mayor.
Newcomers Chris Emerick and Bob Lancaster will be running against incumbent John Joyce in the Nov. 3 election.
Bob Lancaster did not respond to inquiries regarding the survey.
CHRIS EMERICK
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: I am an Evart native, the oldest of six kids. I grew up on a farm raising beef cattle while also working for and helping manage my family’s multiple businesses including Forest Hill Excavating, Forest Hill Landscaping, and Forest Hill Nursery and Market. I then pursued a career in the food and beverage industry, working my way up through the ranks to General Manager before leaving the area in 2012 to continue my path with the Walt Disney Company.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: When I returned to Evart I began to regularly attend the City Council meetings. This along with feedback from the residents uncovered several reasons that motivate me to run. I know that I can make a positive change in areas like transparent and respectful communication with residents, analyzing the budget to see where opportunities may be missed, attention to detail in writing ordinances that would help clean up blight, and hearing our residents in and outside of city limits.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing the City of Evart? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: I see many opportunities in Evart. The key is to get to the root of the issue. How did this happen? When did it start? Seek to understand! If we can understand the cause it becomes easier to identify a solution. One such opportunity is communication. Not only the communication with our residents that I have already spoken about, but also communication with the other organizations in town such as The Chamber of Commerce, EPS, GFWC and The Moose Lodge, just to name a few.
Q: If elected, what are your goals?
A: In addition to the many opportunities for growth that I have already mentioned, one of my main goals will be building a trusting relationship with our residents and showing that I am here to work for them. It is easy to say all the key things, but having the work ethic and integrity to stand behind what you say is something else entirely. So, I will show our residents that I can and will do what I say and put Evart first. As an elected official, I will always remember that the residents elected me and that I work for them!
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: No, I have not.
JOHN JOYCE
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: My wife and I have been blessed with the responsibility and privilege of raising five children in Evart. Jennifer has worked in the school system for several years and I have worked in manufacturing. We owned the Coffee Shop in town and have been an active part of our community for several decades. I hold an MBA with majors in Finance and Leadership.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: I have been on the Evart City Council for 4 years now and am proud of the direction we are leading Evart in. We have made great strides in several areas and I would like to continue the push to advance our community. I started this adventure with three goals in mind;
Protect our people. Protect our assets. Grow our community.
In the past couple of years we have; Hired a very capable and professional City Manager.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing the City of Evart? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: Housing is a big one. We have been having a dialog with developers and are working on this. I believe we need some nicer (not fancy) one, two and three-bedroom units that a working person/family can afford. I would also like to see some nice but realistic condominiums for those that would like to move into town in a quieter and personal setting. We have identified several potential locations.
The continued expansion or business in the industrial area. One advantage beyond the obvious jobs and tax revenue would be the help in keeping our water system financed.
Q: If elected, what are your goals?
A: We just received back our ordinance package for amending (those that have been following this throughout the past year or so will know that we had to send these to a law firm to get all of our ordnances “on the same page‘) and can now move forward with adjusting and re-adopting them so they all agree with one another. It is hard to believe how many pages of changes are required.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: Well when I was younger I paid more than one traffic ticket… Guess that is being found guilty of a crime… I assume you mean convicted of a felony, no I have not.
Responses were cut down to the nearest sentence to meet space requirements.
