ROSE LAKE TOWNSHIP — Three are running for the Republican nomination of Rose Lake Township clerk in the August Primary.
Incumbent Karrie Maes is running against Vicky Schaefer and Gale Wanstead. The winner of the August primary will move on to the general election in November.
Vicky Schaefer
Q: What made you want to run for Rose Lake Township Clerk?
A: With living in the township most of my life and raising my son here, I take pride in how our township is working. So when I heard that the clerk was not going to run again, I decided I would like to run for clerk and use my skills to serve the residents of Rose Lake Township.
I have been serving on the Rose Lake Township Board of Review for the last 11 years.
Q: If elected, are there any changes you would like to see implemented?
A: I will do my best to keep the lines of communication open between the board and residents so they feel comfortable with attending the meetings and bring issues to the board.
Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing the township? Why?
A: With the way the economy and with the Crisis of COVID-19, try to do our best to keep everything running good. I will make sure to keep up with the ever-changing duties of the clerk, to do the best job that I can.
Q: If elected, what would your priorities and goals be for the township?
A: To learn everything that I can to do the best job for Rose Lake Clerk, to serve the residents of our township. To attend all the trainings for the duties of being the Clerk.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, what and how long ago?
A: No
Karrie Maes
Q: What made you want to run for Rose Lake Township Clerk?
A: I have been serving as the Deputy Clerk, consequently when the current Clerk informed me of his upcoming retirement from the position, it was a natural progression to run for clerk. Thanks to the Clerk, I’ve received months of hands-on training of all aspects of the clerk’s position to include a thorough familiarization of the clerk’s statutory duties which, when I’m elected, would ensure a smooth transition. I’ve been committed to serving the community for several years. Since 2012, I’ve served as the LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire District and Fire Board Secretary and have worked as an Election Inspector for over six years. I also possess expertise in policy and grant writing both of which will benefit the Township. In addition, the clerk position requires proven administrative and highly developed organizational skills in conjunction with trusted leadership abilities, uncompromised moral integrity, and personal discipline. Those traits are second nature to me due to my twenty-year active duty Naval career. Working with people of all races and backgrounds and having resided in numerous overseas countries and throughout the United States, has provided me with unique experiences and ability to understand differing perspectives that I feel will enhance the Board’s decision-making processes and interaction with residents.
Q: If elected, are there any changes you would like to see implemented?
A: More effective communication with the public. In conversations with township residents, the most common complaint is they feel the Township Board doesn’t respect nor care about their concerns. When elected, I will ensure all resident’s concerns and complaints are received with equal consideration and that they are, at a minimum, provided direction on who to contact or what steps to take to resolve the issue.
Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing the township? Why?
A: There are two issues I believe are facing the township:
The first is the ever-increasing mandates from the State and Federal governments that has resulted in a commensurate increase in Clerk responsibilities. The recent actions of the Secretary of State regarding elections is an on-going challenge to keep up with what seems like daily changing regulations to ensure election integrity. My primary responsibility as Deputy Clerk is managing the election process which requires an in-depth understanding of the numerous regulations, attention to detail, computer expertise and organizational skills.
The second is that although the township is currently in good fiscal condition, reduction in State Revenue Sharing and other tax revenue due to the COVID-19 lockdowns will negatively impact future budgets.
Q: If elected, what would your priorities and goals be for the township?
A: Increase Township Board transparency, involvement of and communication with the community and other Board members by utilizing available telecommunications technology. This would also entail working with the County to improve internet services to Township residents.
Continue support of our Fire Department. Due to numerous overseas deployments while on active duty, I fully understand the personal sacrifices our volunteer fire department personnel make to protect our community.
Apply for any available grants to supplement taxpayer revenue in enhancing Township services.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, what and how long ago?
A: None. Not even a speeding ticket.
Gale Wanstead
Q: What made you want to run for Rose Lake Township Clerk?
A: Position is open and I have the time and capability to do this job. I have lived my entire life in Rose Lake Township and want to serve the people of the community.
Q: If elected, are there any changes you would like to see implemented?
A: Keep the board smooth running as it is now if I am elected.
Q: What do you think is the biggest issue facing the township? Why?
A: Revenue and fix the roads
Q: If elected, what would your priorities and goals be for the township?
A: Keep working in a positive motion and efficiently.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, what and how long ago?
A: No.
