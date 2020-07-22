Three vie for two seats on the Caldwell Township Board of Trustees

LAKE CITY — Three Republican candidates are running for two open seats on the Caldwell Township Board of Trustees.
Caldwell Township is located northwest of Lake City in Missaukee County.
Candidates are Gordon Brown, Paul Helsel and James Maxwell.
Brown and Maxwell both answered election-related questions from the Cadillac News over the phone but Helsel did not respond to multiple calls.
There are no Democratic challengers running in November, so there's a good chance that whichever two candidates prevail in the August primary will end up filling those seats.
Gordon Brown
• Tell us a little about yourself:
Brown has lived in the area for 50 years and has served on the board for 25 years. An 84-year-old widower who lost his wife three years ago, Brown said he enjoys gardening and playing golf.
• Why should voters choose you to be township trustee?
Brown said he's been on the board for a long time, so he's "in tune" with what's good for the township and has achieved a lot during the time he's been a trustee, including improving roads. "My longevity is helpful," Brown said.
• What do you see as the role and duties of the trustee?
Brown said the duties of the trustee include "watching what's going on" and approving or shooting down proposals that come along. He said he has a pretty good grasp of matters at the township through his participation on several other boards, including the roads committee, cemetery committee and sewer board.
• What do you see as the top issues facing the township? How do you propose to address them?
Brown said he's very cognizant of the monies at the township's disposal, especially those funds that are controlled by the state and federal government. Knowing where the money comes from highlights the importance of spending it wisely, Brown said. "You have to make sure it goes in the right spot while also keeping costs down and giving taxpayers what they deserve," Brown said.
• If you were forced to cut funding in the budget, what areas absolutely would not be touched? What areas could be reduced if absolutely necessary?
Being a very small township, Brown said there isn't a lot of wiggle room in the budget for making large cuts but if he were forced to make such a decision, he would do everything in his power to maintain current funding levels at the fire department and consider reducing costs related to road projects.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
Brown said he has never been convicted of a crime.
James Maxwell
• Tell us a little about yourself:
Maxwell is 72 years old and has been retired for 10 years from the Missaukee County Road Commission, where he was responsible for maintaining signage in the county. He enjoys collecting and working on motor scooters. This will be the first time he's run for a position on the Caldwell Township board.
• Why should voters choose you to be township trustee?
Maxwell said voters should choose him because he'll bring a fresh voice and perspective to the board.
• What do you see as the role and duties of the trustee?
Maxwell said he won't know for sure the specific duties of the trustee until he's elected and begins to serve.
• What do you see as the top issues facing the township? How do you propose to address them?
Maxwell said he won't know for sure the specific issues facing the township until he's elected and begins to serve.
• If you were forced to cut funding in the budget, what areas absolutely would not be touched? What areas could be reduced if absolutely necessary?
Maxwell said he won't know for sure the details of the budget until he's elected and begins to serve.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please explain.
Sometime in the early 1970s, Maxwell said he was issued tickets for public intoxication and hunting a deer after hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.