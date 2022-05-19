CADILLAC — They’re creepy, they’re crawly and they’re relentless. Tick season has arrived in Michigan once again, and while everyone is out enjoying some summer fun, keeping watch for ticks is crucial.
Michigan is home to five different kinds of ticks including the American dog tick, the lone star tick, the woodchuck tick, the brown dog tick and the blacklegged tick. While all of these are prone to carrying diseases, the blacklegged tick is most known for transmitting Lyme disease.
Summer is a prime season for ticks due to the consistent warm weather, but Michigan State University Extension Entomologist Howard Russell said ticks will come out in any temperature above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. He said it’s important to keep a close eye out at any time, but especially through the summer months.
Ticks typically run on a three host life cycle, according to Russell. When they first hatch, they’ll attach themselves to a smaller rodent, like a mouse, feeding on their blood, molting and then detaching.
The next step in the tick’s life cycle is called the nymph phase, where they latch on to another host to feed, helping it to grow into its final adult phase. Ticks in adult, or terminal, phase are what people typically see crawling about in the summer.
Once tick numbers have gotten out of hand, Russell said it’s hard to bring that number down.
“If ticks were bad in your area last year, more than likely, they’re going to be bad again this year,” he said. “There’s no reason to think that the numbers are going to drop, so they’re either going to be around the same or worse.”
According to a 2021 risk map provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties are all currently labeled as areas with potential risk for Lyme disease. This means the area neighbors a confirmed county and/or blacklegged ticks are present, but not infected with Lyme disease bacteria.
In 2020, two cases of Lyme disease were reported in Wexford County by the MDHHS, one was reported in Osceola County and none were reported in Missaukee or Lake counties.
It’s easy for ticks to attach themselves to humans and pets, and when they do, Environmental Health Director for District Health Department No. 10 Michael Kramer said their bite won’t even be felt.
“They’re pretty sneaky. You really wouldn’t know if you’re getting bit by a tick or not,” he said. “When they’re on you and they attach, they have a numbing agent so that you don’t know that you’re getting bit.”
Kramer said tick checks are necessary for all individuals and common carrier pets like dogs. If someone has been outside for an extended period of time, or went hiking in a tall grass area, they could have a tick on their person or pet.
Sometimes ticks latch on to a visible body part, but Kramer said they can also be found on the scalp, the back of the neck or inside the bellybutton. With pets, it can be harder to see a tick when it’s obstructed by hair, but combing through the animal’s coat can help to locate them.
If a person has been bitten by a tick, the signs of disease may not show up right away. It can take anywhere from three to 30 days for symptoms of Lyme disease to show.
“Fever, headache, joint pain, all that can start to develop a month after you’re bitten. If they have questions or concerns about that, I would recommend that they talk to their physician to get treated,” Kramer said. “They can do a diagnosis, probably based on symptomology, and if they suspect that it’s Lyme disease, then they probably get started on a round of antibiotics.”
Another common indicator of Lyme disease is a red, bullseye-type rash appearing on the body, although Kramer said this doesn’t always occur. Ticks that are pulled from a human or animal can also be brought in to a local health department and sent to the state health department for testing to see if Lyme disease bacteria is present.
For pets specifically, there are a number of potential diseases that can come from ticks. Kelley Hughston, DVM with Meyer Veterinary Clinic, said there has been a recent increase in the number of confirmed tick-related diseases coming into her office. Their symptoms will differ from those identified in humans.
“Dogs with tick borne illness may show a variety of clinical signs ranging from non-specific signs such as lethargy, inappetence, shifting leg lameness, to bruising on gums or skin or nose bleeds as a result of a low platelet count,” Hughston said via email.
Treatment for pets is decided on a case by case basis. Once the tick is removed, Hughston said pet owners should monitor the bite for secondary infection. A blood test may be recommended or treatment through antibiotics.
Prevention is key when it comes to ticks. For animals, Hughston said her office offers chewable and topical products which can protect a pet for one to three months. An annual Lyme disease vaccine is also available.
People can stay protected against ticks by wearing clothing with a lot of coverage. Kramer with DHD10 said light colored clothing or jeans can also be helpful by making it easier for a tick to be spotted. He said ticks also tend to favor the early morning and late evening, so outdoor activities should be reserved for the warmest parts of the day if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.