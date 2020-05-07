Cursed boys, determined girls and K. Lynn Smith

CADILLAC — K. Lynn Smith has a bit of a type.
The Lansing-area comic book author is known for her web series, "Plume," about a young woman on a mission and the cursed hero who begrudgingly follows her around. The series conlcuded in 2018 but now Smith is back with "For Goodness' Sake," about a cursed anti-hero who travels the country with an idealistic and determined young woman and her dog.
It's every inch a K. Lynn Smith story, in other words.
"Clearly from Plume to For Goodness' Sake, they both involve cursed boys, so there's a thing there, apparently," Smith said.
Smith raised money through Kickstarter to pay for the production of For Goodness' Sake, with supporters getting a copy of the first volume and swag like an enamel pin or stickers. People who missed the Kickstarter campaign can get a copy through Smith's website, klynnsmith.net (Plume is available through Devil's Due Comics).
For Goodness' Sake follows Thatcher, who is cursed to appear more demonic when people react to him with fear or anger but looks more like his human self when people soften toward him. In the first pages, he meets Rayne, a free spirit who travels the country in a modified school bus, along with her trusty dog, Copilot.
The idea from the bus came from real-life. Smith and her husband bought a school bus to renovate into an RV.
"That kind of brought about this idea for For Goodness Sake', as, like, a traveling comic," Smith explained.
The comic explores relationships and cultural values.
"I didn't want to decide what's bad and what's good. That's not for me to decide," she said. "It's for how someone reacts. If he, like, pushes someone aside, if they are angry or frightened of him, then he goes demonic. It's just a reaction from others around him."
Smith did both the art and the words for For Goodness' Sake, just as she did for Plume (she's done art for stories by other comic book artists in the past). Plume, a western, had a more muted palette, but For Goodness' Sake features more vibrant colors.
"There were so many drafts of different colors—ones that were like, way out there—and then I just started bringing it back further to," said Smith, who uses digital tools to create the artwork.
One thing that stayed "out there" was Copilot. The dog, based on Smith's own pet, is blue in the comic.
"I liked it like that," she said.
Smith plans for two or three more volumes in the For Goodness' Sake series.
The Cadillac News told Smith that students often ask the newspaper about comics and comic book artists and asked her if it's possible to make a living as a comic book artist.
"Yes and yes. I started Plume as a as a hobby just to get myself to draw every day because I went to school for animation, so I thought I'd be an animator," Smith said. "I never thought I would be pursuing comics as a career. When the comic took off online, that's when I started entertaining the idea of switching into this field. Nowadays it's such a digitally driven world that anybody can start posting online."
