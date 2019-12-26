CADILLAC - Every December, all across the country, Handel's Messiah Sing-Alongs are one of the most popular, free Christmas events available.
And for 45 years, Cadillac has been part of that grand musical tradition.
"From the downbeat of the Overture to the triumphant sounds of the "Hallelujah Chorus" plan to join us for this popular afternoon of music making," said Judy Coffey.
Forty-five years ago, the late Dr. Ed Stehouwer organized the area's first Annual Messiah Sing-Along. It's a popular tradition that continues.
This year the event will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday December 29 at the First Congregational Church on Harris St. in Cadillac. Everyone is invited. Members of the community are also invited to participate in the singing of eight chrouses in this magnificent Oratorio. Those who want to participate are invited to arrive at 2:30 p.m. for a brief warm-up and rehearsal.
Dr. Glenn Verbrugge and Liz MacCord are organizing this year's annual event. Nine soloists will perform the recitatives and arias. An orchestral ensemble has been practicing and organist Sandy Bode will accompany the vocalists. Retired vocal music teacher Robert MacCord will direct the event.
For additional information contact Dr. Glenn Verbrugge at (231) 775-1999, Liz MacCord at (231) 884-6425 or Judy Coffey at (231) 429-0151.
