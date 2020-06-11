Good Neighbor Garden Tour on June 13

LAKE CITY – The first-ever Good Neighbor Garden Tour based out of Lake City is planned for Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Garden Tour, which organizer Chris Klein of Lake City hopes to make an annual event, features six gardens in all in northern Missaukee County. They range in location from North Lucas Road in Caldwell Township to the Merritt area to LaChance Road in Lake Township to Rhoby Road north of Lake City to a few gardens right in the Lake City area.
The event is a fundraiser for the Good Neighbor Food Pantry, which operates weekly out of the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Klein, who is a member of the church session as well as one of the organizers of the weekly food pantry, thought the time was ripe for a garden tour.
“For one thing, people just want to be outside after being stuck indoors for so long!‘ she said with a laugh.
“This is something positive for the community, a way to come together and appreciate nature and growing things and at the same time a way for people to help others who are hurting and in need by helping our food pantry.‘
Klein said the Good Neighbor Food Pantry, which has been active for about a year operating out of the EPC church basement, went from helping about 25 to 30 families each week to helping between 120 and 150 families each week during the pandemic. And the help is ongoing. There are also food pantries operating out of the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas and the Prosper Christian Reformed Church in Falmouth and each of those sites are also helping more than 120 families per week.
“The goal is to help those who need it,‘ Klein explained. “We know there are some who will abuse it but our focus is on being there for the ones who can use the help and there are a lot of families right now who can use the help.‘
The cost for the Good Neighbor Garden Tour is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event. Each of the gardens has its own specialty from perennials to pollinators. Tickets are available between now and Friday, June 12, through Michelle at the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce. On the day of the Garden Tour, tickets can also be purchased at any one of the garden sites for $25.
As Klein stressed, it’s for a great cause.
“We do a plotted plant sale each spring to help Footprints in Time (Adult Day Program) and I’m always amazed and so appreciative at people’s generosity,‘ she said. “When people know about the need, they’re willing to give. As we were doing this year’s potted plant sale I started to think about ways to do something similar to help our church’s food pantry and that’s where the idea of the garden tour came from. There are so many people in the area who buy plants from us and they love gardens. It seemed like a perfect fit.‘
Klein said more details will be forthcoming about the event as they become finalized. A map will be provided with all the locations and details about how to get there. People can go to any of the sites on their own timetable, she said, though there may be a time set aside for a lunch in the park for anyone interested.
Klein said they are also hoping to have musicians at each of the sites. Anyone interested in volunteering to play at one of the sites on June 13 is asked to call the Lake City Evangelical Presbyterian Church at (231) 839-2948.
