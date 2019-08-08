How to win $1,200 fishing for a good cause

LAKE CITY — Interested in trying to win $1,200 while bass fishing for a good cause?
Then you’ll want to contact organizers for the Fifth Annual Foster Care Fishing Tournament this Saturday in Lake City.
Brad Cox, one of the organizers, said it costs $60 per boat to register and people have to be registered at the main boat launch at Lake Missaukee beach by 6:30 a.m. for a mandatory meeting on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The tournament starts at 7 a.m. and all the boats have to be back at the dock by 1 p.m. There is a five-fish limit and whoever’s five bass weigh the most wins. First prize is $1,200, second prize is $300 and third prize is $150.
The fish have to be alive or there is a penalty. All the fish are released afterward, he said.
Cox also owns Buck Country Bait and Tackle of LeRoy which is sponsoring the tournament this year. The sponsorship helps pay for costs and the prizes, he said.
Money raised from the event goes toward foster care kids and families and in the past five years they've definitely made some money for them, Cox said.
Organizers also offer people hot dogs, chips and pop at the event.
Right now there are around 26 people pre-registered for the tournament and Cox thinks a lot of people will show up the day of the tournament to register. He said there might end up being around 40 or 50 boats participating.
Cox helped organize the event because the money is going toward a good cause and he enjoys participating in bass tournaments.
So when he had the opportunity to help, he jumped on it.
"I'm sure any little bit helps for anything like that," he said.
To register for the tournament people can call organizer Joe Latoski at 231-429-9056.
