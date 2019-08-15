Marion to host Mill Pond fundraiser Sunday

MARION — On Sunday, a fundraiser is scheduled to help support a Marion landmark.
From 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday a meatball and spaghetti dinner has been scheduled to help raise funds for the Marion Mill Pond. The event will be held at the Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 530 E. Main St. Cost is by donation and the menu includes spaghetti, meatballs, coleslaw, garlic bread, dessert and a beverage. There also will be a 50/50 drawing.
As of last month, roughly $104,000 had been collected including a $50,000 grant from the Osceola County Community Foundation. The goal is to raise $150,000 of which the village is more than two-thirds there.
Serious work is needed because over the years, the pond has become too shallow. As a result, it is nearly unusable for fishing and other recreational activities and it’s also harmful to downstream fish populations in the Middle Branch River. It is harmful because the water coming from the pond is much warmer than the water in the stream.
The pond is becoming a marsh and the Middle Branch River south of the Mill Pond is no longer considered a blue-ribbon trout stream but rather an area prone to increased flooding and destruction. That is due to the inability of the current dam to provide adequate flood control.
Several years ago, village officials had negotiated an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge the lake bottom to remove the built-up silt.
Unfortunately for the village, the start of the Iraq war, along with legislative changes about what kind of projects the corps are allowed to take part in, halted negotiations on dredging the mill pond.
For that reason, the corps’ final recommendation was removing the dam outright.
The village, however, has fought to keep the Mill Pond and dam as it is part of the Osceola County municipality’s heritage.
The Mill Pond was formed in 1876 when Christopher Clark built a dam across the Middle Branch River to power a saw, planing and lathe mill. Clark was drawn to the area by its pine and hardwood forests. His business transformed the wilderness settlement into a prosperous community.
