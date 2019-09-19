Southern Gospel with the Beulah Land Quartet

CADILLAC — The Beulah Land Quartet is hosting a benefit concert at the First Baptist Church of Cadillac from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.
The four-part harmony quartet will perform gospel music.
“This concert is to benefit our Haiti mission team,‘ said member Al Dumond. “They put water filtration systems into people’s homes so they don’t get sick. We want to send as many water filtration systems there that we can. So will be singing music that gives glory to God.‘
The water team of the First Baptist Church delivers BioSand Water Filters to Northern Haiti. The filters provide a process of continuous slow sand filtration and is suitable for household-based applications.
