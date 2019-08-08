REED CITY — A fun-filled weekend is in store for all ages during the Reed City Great American Crossroads Celebration.
The fun kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 15 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18 with traditional events like the children’s carnival and parade and new events like a pet pageant and kickball games.
Returning from last year’s celebration, the Northern Lights Irish dancers will be performing in the parade and have a showcase later in the day on Friday, Aug. 16.
Also returning to the event calendar will be the second annual pet pageant at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Softball tournaments will be held throughout the weekend.
This year, in addition to the traditional things, Hutchinson said the celebration is providing more for the kids to do along with the children’s carnival that is put together each year.
“It is a focus of ours to provide more in the way of the children’s events,‘ said Hutchinson.
The traditional kid’s carnival will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, followed by a scavenger hunt in downtown Reed City, a rock wall and face painting until 2 p.m.
A kickball tournament will also be held throughout the day Saturday at Westerburg Park.
With things going on from early in the day on Thursday to late Sunday, Hutchinson said the goal for this year, as every year, is to provide a fun event for the community and bring people in from near and far.
“The goal is always to provide a good event for the community,‘ Hutchinson said. “It brings people in from all over. People know out the festival and that brings a lot of people back to the town each year, which means our goal has to be to put on a good event.‘
For more information on the event as things develop, visit the GACC Facebook page or www.reedcity.org.
