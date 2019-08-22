TUSTIN — The start of Tustin Daze maybe a little more than a week away but the first official business was conducted Tuesday.
The title of Miss Tustin was bestowed to Maddy Baldwin while the title of first runner up was given to Grace Beebe while the title of second runner up was given to Julia Bigger. The event held in around downtown Tustin is scheduled to begin on Friday, Aug. 30 and continue through Sept. 1. The busiest day, however, is Saturday, Aug. 31.
Tustin Daze Committee President Leta Hoaglund said with the decision made on who would be the reigning Miss Tustin during the annual event held on Labor Day weekend made, the committee as well as the small Osceola County village can now start gearing up for a weekend of fun for the whole family.
"It's a fun day and full of family fun," Hoaglund said.
When it comes to the duties of Miss Tustin, Hoaglund said it is more than just riding in the parade and waving to the crowd. She also helps during the kids' games and is visible throughout the long holiday weekend. They also help with the popular raffle drawing which Hoaglund said there are multiple items for people to win.
As for the event itself, Hoaglund said the current iteration started in 2001 after there was a brief hiatus.
"When it picked back up it was 2001. It had been going on before that but it had stopped for a little bit," she said. "A couple of young gals decided to start it up and we have kept it going. It is run by a committee and is not part of the village. It is just a group of (volunteers) who do Tustin Daze."
As for events, things kick off on Aug. 30 with a car show and DJ beginning at 4 p.m. That event used to be on a different day but the hope is the move to Friday will allow more people to attend, Hoaglund said.
On Aug. 31, things kick off early for Tustin Daze as there is a pancake breakfast with proceeds benefiting a local food pantry, as well as, the Tustin Daze 5K Run/Walk, she said. Later in the morning on Aug. 31, Hoaglund said the Tustin Daze Grand Parade will be held which typically lasts for 45 minutes and includes various floats from local businesses, law enforcement and first responders. She also said kids should bring a bag as many of the parade entrants will be tossing candy to the crowds.
The theme of this year's Tustin Daze is Fiesta Time and those floats that are judged to be first, second or third best will win a cash prize, Hoaglund said.
There also is an ice cream eating contest, horseshoes, kids' games, kids' races a performance by the Pine River High School Band and a mini music fest held at the Covenant Presbyterian Church to close out activities on Aug. 31. She also said various vendors will be in the downtown area as well as a mom-to-mom sale.
On Sunday, Sept. 1, there will be a golf scramble at Tustin Trails Golf Course and while not directly connected to the Tustin Daze the Cadillac Area Modelers Society Air Show also is scheduled to take place in Tustin.
