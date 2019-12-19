CADILLAC — Peace, love, and joy are all part of the holiday season, but UWE Pro Wrestling is adding another word to the Christmas lexicon — Karnage.
On Dec. 28, UWE Pro Wrestling will host its 3rd annual Christmas Karnage at the Wex. Although Christmas will have already happened, the event also is serving as a toy/winter wear drive to help those in need. Fans are asked to bring new unwrapped gifts for children and adults as well as winter clothing.
As part of the giving season, UWE Pro Wrestling also will be donating 80 tickets to the Wexford County Department of Health and Human Services to be given to local families so they can enjoy a night of fun together.
Those families and wrestling fans alike will see a show that features hard-hitting, high flying and action-packed matches.
Christmas Karnage will feature fan favorites such as “Electric‘ Eric Freedom, The Bruiser Jamie Race, Breathtaking Mike Idol, Kavan O’Reilley and many more. The Michigan Made Monster Mongo will face Project Maxx Leader Max Morrison while the Irish Pub Army tandem of O’Reilley and Meathooks O’Bannon will grapple with Bruiser Mass Index’s team of Idol and Race for the tag team title.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first bell is at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online through the UWE Pro Wrestling Facebook page or one of the ticket outlets including Biener’s Pizzeria, Kahvi Coffee, Blue in the Face and The Wex or at the door. All tickets for this event are $7 in advance or $10 at door, if available. Family four-packs are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.