CADILLAC — People who like classic cars and are looking for something to do Friday night might want to stop at Green Acres in Cadillac.
The assisted living community will be hosting its ninth annual car show from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at 235 Pearl St.
Organizers are hoping for 35 cars to be in the show and the car lineup starts at 4:30 p.m., Green Acres Life Enrichment Coordinator Heather Lorkowski said in an email.
“I have been with Green Acres for six years and every year I’m always amazed at the amount of cars that show up,‘ she said.
Green Acres does two large events for the Cadillac community every year and it is their way of giving back to the community and letting people come and see what they are all about, she said.
There is no preregistering for the show and car owners just need to show up between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. to get in the show. There is no charge to participate.
“Without the cars we would not be able to put on a great car show,‘ Lorkowski said.
In the past the show has had cars ranging from a Ford Model A to 1950 Chevrolets and Thunderbirds and more.
People vote for the car they think is best, even little kids, “after all they have an opinion on what car they think is the best,‘ Lorkowski said.
Every car has a number and people write down the number on their ballot. The top three cars are chosen that way and voting closes at 7:30 p.m., she said.
The cash prizes for the top three favorite cars is $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.
The cars aren’t the only attraction at the show. Green Acres will also have 14 craft booths inside its building to buy goodies like jewelry, baked goods, handcrafted cards, homemade aprons, decorated cups and vases and many more beautiful things, Lorkowski said.
There will be live music outside during the car show and the band Just the Two of Us will be playing music from the 40s and 50s.
There will be free hot dogs, chips and Culver's custard until it runs out. Oh, and there will be endless popcorn and cotton candy for car show attendees.
“This is a great event for the entire family to enjoy,‘ Lorkowski said.
