CADILLAC — UWE Pro Wrestling will be helping the Cadillac area celebrate the unofficial end of summer at its Summer Sizzler event Saturday at the Wex.
The Aug. 31 show will feature the best wrestling talent in UWE Pro Wrestling including the return of WWE, TNA and ECW superstar Rhyno to a UWE ring. With just finishing a run in the WWE, Rhyno said he wanted to return to Cadillac and the UWE ring. He also will be hosting a wrestling seminar from 4-6 p.m. before the show Saturday. Cost is $50 and includes a general admission ticket to the show.
Rhyno, however, won’t be the only superstar showcasing his talents Saturday. Other stars at the show include De La Sombra, The Michigan Made Monster MONGO, Trog the Caveman and more.
In Saturday’s main event, Project MAXX team of Max Morrison, “Breathtaking‘ Mike Idol and “The Bruiser “Jamie Race with new Bodyguard Trainwrecker will face off against The Revolution team of the Indy Icon Eric Freedom, “Psychotic‘ Jimmy Blaze and “The Exception‘ Scotty D with The War Machine Rhyno. MONGO also is still holding his Master of the Universe case and will Saturday be the day he cashes it in for a title shot?
Kavan O’Reilley takes on “All Night‘ Adam Renolds as both are returning UWE alumni who are looking to reclaim a power position within the organization.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first bell is at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online through the UWE Pro Wrestling Facebook page or one of the ticket outlets including Biener’s Pizzeria, Kahvi Coffee, Blue in the Face and The Wex or at the door. Limited ringside tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at door, if available. General admission tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door while kids or seniors tickets are $7 in advance and at the door. Family four-packs are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
