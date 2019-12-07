CADILLAC - Thanks to overwhelming community support, the teenagers known as the Solid Gold Quartet will travel to Jacksonville, Florida in January, where they will perform in front of thousands at the 2020 Barbershop Harmony Society's National Championship.
Since learning that their qualifying video entry landed them second in the nation and a spot in the competition, the group has been performing at local events to raise enough money to attend. They are now remarkably close to their goal.
"We've been getting a lot of recognition, it's been good for us," said the group's founder and oldest member Cole Carey, 16. "A man recognized me when I was in Wendy's as 'that young man raising money for the contest' and he handed me $20 towards our goal."
Other members include Cole's sister Catie Carey, 14, tenor; Mark Simons, 15, bass; Rylie Reagan, 15, lead; and Cole singing tenor. All are veteran Footliter performers who will be in "Home for the Holidays," a Cadillac Footliers Holiday Special at 7 p.m. on December 12, 13 and 14 at the Market at Cadillac Commons.
The tight, sophisticated four-part harmonies of barbershop are not typically a teenage pursuit.
"It's something different," said Jenn Reagan, one of the moms who helps behind the scenes. "They are not the usual teenagers...they don't worry about what anyone thinks. Barbershop is usually for older people. They make it their own and have fun."
On Thursday night, Solid Gold was the featured attraction at a fundraising event held at the Elks Lodge. Solid Gold performed multiple times during a spaghetti dinner that also featured local performers and auctions.
"It's been amazing since announcing their fundraising campaign," said Jenn Reagan. "The support is something I didn't ever fathom. Before tonight we've raised $1,000 from people we don't even know, it's crazy."
"The community's generosity is really quite amazing," said Jamie Carey, Cole's dad and the award-winning director of the Great Lakes Chorus of Grand Rapids. "These kids are just freshmen and sophomores. For their age group, their talent level is really high."
During the event, four new sponsors came forward: Carey's Sugar Bush Maple Syrup; The Great Lakes Chorus; Doug Weaver, president of the Great Lakes Chorus and his wife Lynn, past chair of the Harmony Foundation International; and Cadillac ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery.
The 2017 Michigan State Quartet Champions Upper Deck performed featuring Mark Wilson, Jamie Carey, James Masalskis and Cole Carey.
Other local vocalists included Footliter veterans Kaitlyn Curtis, Jay Simon, Melissa Kendell, Kelli Simons, Shanna Grimes, Rachel Xyldis, and Dave Johnson. Shaina Biller was the emcee.
To contribute to Solid Gold, call (517) 507-9328.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.