MANISTEE — The 2020 Tight Lines for Troops event was canceled due to COVID-19, but part of the annual event is still happening this year.
Although the May 15-16 event was canceled organizers have opted to continue with the raffle of 2020 Polaris ATV and trailer. With the first prize the ATV, second prize is $1,000 and third prize $500.
Tight Lines for Troops Board Secretary Bonnie Livingston said both volunteers and participants in the annual event are saddened about the cancellation, but they hope is having the raffle (LRBOI Gaming License No. 079) will help to keep all involved connected through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are just trying to keep people connected and let them know Tight Lines is out there. We are looking forward to next year, but we are just trying to keep people connected to the event through the raffle."
As for when the board's decision to cancel the event, Livingston said discussion start early on in March once things started to get delayed, shut down, and/or canceled. She said since people come to the event from all over the state, they wanted to let people know early enough so if the closures and cancelations weren't long-term they could plan for other events.
"Our main concern was the veterans. The group we serve are elderly and in the (most at-risk) group. We stand for if they came to the event and picked up the virus and gave it someone else or got sick themselves," she said.
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased in multiple ways, but most include going to www.tightlinesfortroops.com.
Once on the website, a person can purchase them online, download the raffle ticket order form that can be mailed in with a check, or a person can go to the "contact us" tab and request a raffle flyer be sent. Finally, if a person doesn't have access to the internet they can have a form mailed to them by calling (231) 510 3010 or (231) 723 3282.
Tickets are $10 for one, six for $50 or 15 for $100. Sales end on May 10 to allow time for processing and the drawing will be held at 5 p.m. on May 16. The drawing will be streamed live on Facebook. If the drawing has to be postponed due to COVID-19, the announcement of the winner will be placed on the Tight Lines for Troops website and Facebook page.
The mission of the Tight Lines for Troops event is to unite organizations, businesses, sponsors, and communities to help provide a free fishing tournament open to all Michigan Veterans from all eras, wartime, and peacetime. The hope is by bringing veterans together it will build and foster new relationships, help them share their experiences, and enjoy fishing in Michigan.
The event also hopes to improve the quality of life for many veterans, reinforce patriotism, educate and bring awareness about the continued need to support and honor those who have defended our country and our freedoms.
