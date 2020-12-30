MANISTEE — Tight Lines for Troops recently announced it donated $5,000 to three beneficiaries to help various veteran-related causes.
The first donation was to the Manistee Veteran's Memorial Park Fund, which was established at the Manistee County Community Foundation as a non-endowed fund to provide support for renovations and enhancements to the Veterans Memorial Park in Manistee. The park serves as a tribute to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and to all who have served in the United States Armed Forces, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines.
The second donation was made to the Traverse City Chapter of the Northern Michigan Blue to Gold Star Mothers. The main purpose and mission of the Northern Michigan Blue to Gold Star Mothers is to provide an organization for families to connect; to promote education and informational activities that will increase public awareness of Blue Star and Gold Star Families; to support all families of veterans who have died during service or as a result of the military.
The third and final $5,000 donation was made to the Northern Michigan Veterans Coalition, Region 3. The mission of this group is to create awareness about the needs and benefits available to veterans and their families by promoting communication, coordination and collaboration.
The mission of the Tight Lines for Troops event is to unite organizations, businesses, sponsors, and communities to help provide a free fishing tournament open to all Michigan Veterans from all eras, wartime or peacetime. The hope is by bringing veterans together it will build and foster new relationships, help them share their experiences, and enjoy fishing in Michigan.
The event also hopes to improve the quality of life for many veterans, reinforce patriotism, educate and bring awareness about the continued need to support and honor those who have defended our country and our freedoms.
The Tight Lines for Troops Board of Directors made the tough decision on Dec. 15 to cancel the 2021 event. In April the board canceled the May 2020 event. The 2020 discussion started in March once things started to get delayed, shut down, and/or canceled due to the global pandemic. With people coming to the event from all over the state, organizers wanted to let people know about the cancelation so if the closures and cancellations weren’t long-term they could plan for other events.
Rather than wait, Tight Lines for Troops Board President Bob Guenthardt said it made sense to be proactive and cancel the event for 2021.
