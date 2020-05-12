Tight Lines for Troops extends raffle sale

MANISTEE — The 2020 Tight Lines for Troops event was canceled due to COVID-19 last month, but part of the annual event is still happening this year.
Although the May 15-16 event was canceled organizers have opted to continue with the raffle (LRBOI Gaming License No. 079) of 2020 Polaris ATV and trailer. With the first prize the ATV, second prize is $1,000 and third prize $500.
The original deadline to purchase tickets was May 10 but now that has been extended. The raffle was originally going to be drawn at 5 p.m. on May 16.
Tight Lines for Troops Board Secretary Bonnie Livingston said with the drawing postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tickets will continue to be sold and once a later and safer drawing date is determined, ticket sales will stop 10 days prior.
Livingston said that will allow the non-profit to get the raffle stubs to those who have purchased them. She also said the Tight Lines for Troops Facebook page and website will be the best places to get information about the future raffle date.
As for when the board's decision to cancel the event last month, Livingston said discussions started early on in March once things started to get delayed, shut down, and/or canceled. She said since people come to the event from all over the state, they wanted to let people know early enough so if the closures and cancelations weren't long-term they could plan for other events.
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased in multiple ways, but most include going to www.tightlinesfortroops.com.
Once on the website, a person can purchase them online, download the raffle ticket order form that can be mailed in with a check, or a person can go to the "contact us" tab and request a raffle flyer be sent. Finally, if a person doesn't have access to the internet they can have a form mailed to them by calling (231) 510 3010 or (231) 723 3282.
Tickets are $10 for one, six for $50 or 15 for $100.
The mission of the Tight Lines for Troops event is to unite organizations, businesses, sponsors, and communities to help provide a free fishing tournament open to all Michigan Veterans from all eras, wartime, and peacetime. The hope is by bringing veterans together it will build and foster new relationships, help them share their experiences, and enjoy fishing in Michigan.
The event also hopes to improve the quality of life for many veterans, reinforce patriotism, educate and bring awareness about the continued need to support and honor those who have defended our country and our freedoms.
